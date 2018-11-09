Is the X Factor normally live?

The X Factor live shows: as you can guess from the name, they’re usually not pre-recorded, leaving any gloriously awkward mishaps – like week 1’s Danny Tetley introduction mix-up – exposed to viewers.

In fact, unlike Strictly Come Dancing, X Factor’s Saturday and Sunday shows are normally broadcast live – although viewers see the results show of the BBC dance competition on Sunday, it’s actually filmed the night before.

However, for the first time in the show’s 15 years, last Saturday (November 3) The X Factor wasn’t actually live.

This meant host Dermot O’Leary wasn’t able to acknowledge the show’s Dalek-style sound problems as it had been recorded hours earlier. The error forced the show to cancel its Saturday vote.

Before the votes opened on Sunday, viewers saw repeats of all 12 performances in full – minus the judges’ comments.

Why wasn’t The X Factor live last Saturday?

Although broadcast ‘as live’, Saturday’s show was filmed earlier that evening. This was to accommodate judge Robbie Williams, who needed to leave the UK for South America to perform concerts as part of his world tour.

Williams was scheduled to play for crowds in Santiago (Chile) on Monday November 5, with flights to the city taking approximately 15 hours from London.

Is X Factor’s Sunday’s live?

Yes, just like Saturday’s show, Sunday’s result night is usually filmed live.