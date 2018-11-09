When is Silent Witness back on TV?

The last series of the long-running crime drama finished in February, and filming for series 22 of Silent Witness began in April.

Happy first day of filming to all our fantastic cast and crew on #silentwitness22 @Keestah @tracksgoggins @RichardStokes7 @CazGroves . You set the bar high @thelizcarr for behind the scenes photos. Can’t wait to see you. pic.twitter.com/dACW5qyJQ0 — Emilia Fox (@EmiliaFox) April 3, 2018

An air date has not yet been announced by the BBC, but it’s likely to return in early 2019.

Who will star in the new series of Silent Witness?

Emilia Fox returns for her 14th outing as forensics expert Dr Nikki Alexander.

Other cast members include David Caves as Jack Hodgson, Liz Carr as Clarissa Mullery and Richard Lintern as Dr Thomas Chamberlain.

What is Silent Witness about?

The BBC crime drama focuses on a team of forensic pathologists as they investigate various crimes. The series was first broadcast in 1996 and has been going ever since.

So what’s going to happen in series 22? Richard Lintern told RadioTimes.com at the BBC Worldwide Showcase: “I think there was a conscious decision taken on this particular series of Silent Witness to focus on London, to bring London more in as a character than it’s been before.

“And I think that’s coincidental with the advent of drone photography which has allowed you aerial access to cities in a much cheaper and more cost efficient way than it used to be.”

Will there be more Silent Witness?

Silent Witness has been running since the 90s and goes out in more than 235 territories including New Zealand and the US, so it’s pretty likely that the crime drama will be re-commissioned for a 23rd series.

Will the series continue? “I think it deserves to, as long as the storylines are good,” Lintern said.

David Caves added: “As long as there’s an audience and as long as it keeps evolving, which it has to do, then there’s absolutely no reason why not.”

This article was originally published in July 2018