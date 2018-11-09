Accessibility Links

Hermione and Malfoy are friends?! Emma Watson posts beach reunion photo with Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton

This does not feel right.

Emma Watson, Tom Felton (Getty, EH)

Emma Watson is keeping her friends close and her enemies even closer in a new Instagram post that shows the Harry Potter star posing on the beach with Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton.

Advertisement

The pair, who played sworn nemeses Hermione Grainger and Malfoy in the films, were far from the Shrieking Shack as they relaxed on the beach and went skating along the promenade together.

Watson congratulates Felton on his new sci-fi YouTube series Origin in the caption, and the post also includes a video of the duo sharing a skateboard in which Felton playfully scolds Watson: “Easy with the wobbling!”

Origin follows a group of outsiders, each leaving their lives behind to get a fresh start on a new planet called Thea, and also stars another Harry Potter alumn, Natalia Tena, who played Tonks.

Advertisement

Watson, meanwhile, can next be seen in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women adaptation as eldest sister Meg, a production which also stars Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet and Laura Dern and is expected to land in 2019.

Harry Potter (franchise)

Emma Watson, Tom Felton
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

