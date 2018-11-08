Karren Brady dresses down Apprentice candidates over skimpy air hostess uniforms
Viewers applauded the businesswoman after she called out the outfit – but wondered why contestants were only asked to design female uniforms
True to Apprentice tradition, the most recent airline marketing task produced some weird, wonderful and downright terrible advertising campaigns from candidates.
However, rather than the contestants’ cringe-worthy TV adverts, it was their sartorial choices that drew the attention of viewers.
As part of the task, teams designed stewardess uniforms for their own budget airlines. And this saw Team Collaborative – specifically contestants Camilla Ainsworth and Jackie Fast – produce a neon red bikini-style halter neck top paired with a short skirt for new party-themed company ‘Jet Pop’.
As Lord Sugar aide Claude Littner put it: “if it’s a chilly day they’re going to be in trouble, the stewardesses”.
Basically @claudelittner absolutely nailed it. #TheApprentice @BBCApprentice pic.twitter.com/iTrNEYtIL5
— BBC One (@BBCOne) November 7, 2018
Viewers on Twitter also couldn’t help poking fun at the outfit…
I think the Fast Food Rockers inspired Jet Pop uniforms on #theapprentice pic.twitter.com/HvSvef21VW
— Gizmo 🔰 (@_gizmo_uk) November 7, 2018
We all know the uniform is going to look like something Scooch inspired…😂#TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/PCTCS0k8bD
— Grant Rivers (@SnowAndBeach) November 7, 2018
‘Jet Pop’ is giving me flashbacks to Eurovision 2007. #theapprentice pic.twitter.com/0jqHBEklPX
— David Myerscough (@davemyerscough) November 7, 2018
Unsurprisingly, the clothing was ripped apart in the boardroom, in particular by Karren Brady: “Could you imagine as a woman being asked to wear that? As a uniform?”
She added: “Stewardesses’ main role is the safety of the passengers. Not to dolly up.”
We can always count on @karren_brady to bring some genuine sense and order amidst the chaos 🤩 #WeStan #WednesdayWisdom #TheApprentice #ApprenticeWednesdays pic.twitter.com/SaScES6XG9
— The Apprentice (@bbcapprentice) November 7, 2018
And viewers applauded Brady for recognising the sexism that had been ignored throughout the task…
Yuuus 🙌🏻 to @karren_brady calling out the sexism in the uniform. “Can you imagine been expected to wear that as a woman?” #TheApprentice
— Aya Bdaiwi (@aya_bdaiwi) November 7, 2018
KAREN: Can you imagine as a *woman* being asked to wear *that*?! As a *uniform*?!
<FACES OF TWO YOUNG WOMEN THINKING 'Well, we actually do *want* to, but Karen's tone really suggests we shouldn't admit that.'>#TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/mZpcNsSc6D
— Dan Sweryt (@swerytd) November 7, 2018
Yes @karren_brady! Disappointed that two women created that uniform. #TheApprentice
— Leanne Hawker (@leannehawker) November 7, 2018
Go on @karren_brady ! That uniform… designed by women… 😧 #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/Edd9AS4wGH
— ✈️ (@sMcSweetie) November 7, 2018
Although many wondered why contestants were only asked to design female outfits in the first place…
Okay, wait. Why weren't the teams told to design a male and female version of the air crew uniform? Or at least one or the other? Since when are all air crew women? Have I accidentally tuned into the 1960s again? #TheApprentice
— Dr Kat Day 🧪⚗️🖋 (@chronicleflask) November 7, 2018
Well, yes, BUT….why the decision to only design women's uniforms and not men? All the flights I've been on recently had both men and women working as flight attendants.
— Heather Harris (@hharrisEMEA) November 7, 2018
Clearly the men would wear the same uniforms. Everyone loves a halterneck. 😂
— Lucie (@ByrneLuc) November 7, 2018
Shocked at cabin crew uniform poor blokes having to wear halter necks #uncomfortable and #demeaning 🙄 #TheApprentice
— Carole Bowe 📚 (@Cazlar123) November 7, 2018
Fortunately for Jackie and Camilla, neither candidate was fired for the outfit, with project manager Kurran Pooni – and his broken arm – (finally) eliminated from the process.
The Apprentice continues 9pm Wednesday, BBC1