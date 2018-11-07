Rugby autumn internationals 2018 live on TV: full fixture list and channel coverage guide
England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland will all be in action as international rugby union returns to live TV – find out how to watch on BBC, Sky and Channel 4
The Rugby union autumn internationals will see the best teams in the southern and northern hemispheres compete against one another for the final time ahead of next year’s World Cup in Japan.
The matches will run for four weekends in November 2018, with New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Tonga and Argentina all hitting the road to take on England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France, Japan and Italy.
A final fixture, taking place on the 1st December, will see the Barbarians take on Argentina.
Find out everything you need to know about the Autumn international fixtures below.
Saturday 10th November 2018
Italy v Georgia kick-off at 2pm live on Premier Sports (tbc) from Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence
Scotland v Fiji kick-off at 2.30pm live on BBC1 from Murrayfield, Edinburgh
England v New Zealand kick-off at 3pm live on Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action & NOW TV from Twickenham, London
Wales v Australia kick-off at 5.20pm live on BBC2 from Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Ireland v Argentina kick-off at 6.30pm live on Channel 4 from Aviva Stadium, Dublin
France v South Africa kick-off at 8.05pm live on Premier Sports (tbc) from Stade de France, Paris
Saturday 17th November 2018
Italy v Australia kick-off at 2pm live on Premier Sports from Stadio Eugenio, Padua
Wales v Tonga kick-off 2.30pm live on BBC1 from Principality Stadium, Cardiff
England v Japan kick-off at 3pm live on Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action & NOW TV from Twickenham, London
Scotland v South Africa kick-off at 5.20pm live on BBC1 from Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Ireland v New Zealand kick-off at 7pm live on Channel 4 from Aviva Stadium, Dublin
France v Argentina kick-off at 8.05pm live on Premier Sports (tbc) from Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille
Saturday 24th November 2018
Italy v New Zealand kick-off 2pm live on Premier Sports (tbc) from Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Scotland v Argentina kick-off at 2.30pm live on BBC1 from Murrayfield, Edinburgh
England v Australia kick-off at 3pm live on Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action & NOW TV from Twickenham, London
Wales v South Africa kick-off at 5.20pm live on BBC2 from Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Ireland v USA kick-off at 6.30pm live on Channel 4 from Aviva Stadium, Dublin
France v Fiji kick-off at 8.05pm live on Premier Sports (tbc) from Stade de France, Paris
Saturday 1st December 2018
Barbarians v Argentina kick-off at 2.30pm live on BBC2 from Twickenham, London
Rugby autumn international results
Saturday 3rd November 2018
Japan 31 – 69 New Zealand
Wales 21 – 10 Scotland
England 12 – 11 South Africa
Ireland 54 – 7 Italy