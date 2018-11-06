Will there be any more Mrs Brown’s Boys?

Mrs Brown’s Boys is back for what is now an annual tradition of festive specials. Every year it is one of the most watched programmes on television with fans crying out for a full series. So, will there be any more of Brendan O’Carroll’s Irish mammy on screens in the near future?

There’s good news and bad news. Mrs Brown’s Boys has been commissioned for Christmas specials stretching all the way until 2020. BUT there are no plans for a full series – although it’s unlikely that’s a decision made by the BBC. The last run of episodes, which aired back in 2013, pulled in an average of nine million viewers – staggering numbers which were matched by last year’s Christmas special.

With three series in total, there is plenty of material for fans to watch back on DVD and the Mrs Brown’s crew often tour arenas in the UK and around the globe.

There is also All Round to Mrs Brown’s – the television chat show that was launched on BBC1 earlier this year. The new venture was deemed a success by the Beeb who rewarded mammy with a second series, starting in March 2018.

“The whole family are thrilled with the reception the show has received on Saturday nights,” O’Carroll said at the time of the recommission.

“Although our focus right now is on the Christmas Specials of our regular Mrs Brown’s Boys Show, we are excited that 2018 will see party time at the Browns’ house again.”

So, not long until you see Mrs Brown and her eccentric family on your screen again.

This article was originally published in December 2017