When is new BBC game show I’ll Get This on TV?

Celebs meeting up with other celebs for a fancy meal might not exactly sound like riveting telly, but thankfully there’s a twist. The celebrities play games between courses, and the loser has to pick up the entire tab using their own hard-earned cash.

Here’s everything you need to know about the BBC’s new game show I’ll Get This.

What time is I’ll Get This on TV?

The six-part series airs on Tuesdays at 10pm on BBC2, beginning Tuesday 6th November.

What’s going to happen?

Each 30-minute episode features five celebrities playing parlour games as they try to win the most points and avoid being forced to pay the entire table’s (sometimes very hefty) tab.

The guessing games include ‘Who do you think this tweet is about?’, and there’s an edge to what would otherwise be a fun, fly-on-the-wall affair, with the risk of a potential £800 bill looming over all the competitors’ heads.

Episode one begins with TV personality Rylan Clark-Neal, Strictly’s Anton du Beke, Countdown’s Carol Vorderman, and comedians Ellie Taylor and Ed Gamble.