Live cricket on TV 2018: Test and ODI fixture list and full coverage guide

Find out how to watch all the live cricket on TV and online this year, with a full match guide for England plus a host of other top nations.

In the UK most live cricket on TV is broadcast by Sky Sports, but BT Sport has also secured some top sport rights.

Check out the full guide to every cricket Test match, one day international and T20 live on TV in 2018 below.

This page will be regularly updated with more information and matches.

Tuesday 6th November 2018

Sri Lanka v England 1st Test 4.30am, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV (continues until Saturday 10th November)

Friday 9th November 2018

Australia v South Africa 2nd ODI 6am live on BT Sport

ICC Women’s World T20: New Zealand v India 3pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

ICC Women’s World T20: Australia v Pakistan 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 10th November 2018

ICC Women’s World T20: West Indies v Bangladesh midnight, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

ICC Women’s World T20: England v Sri Lanka 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Sunday 11th November 2018

Australia v South Africa 3rd ODI 6am live on BT Sport

ICC Women’s World T20: India v Pakistan 3pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

ICC Women’s World T20: Australia v Ireland 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 12th November 2018

ICC Women’s World T20: England v Bangladesh 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Tuesday 13th November 2018

ICC Women’s World T20: Sri Lanka v South Africa midnight, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

ICC Women’s World T20: Pakistan v Ireland 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Wednesday 14th November 2018

Sri Lanka v England 2nd test 4.30am live on Sky Sports & NOW TV (continues until Sunday 18th November)

ICC Women’s World T20: Australia v New Zealand midnight, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

ICC Women’s World T20: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh 8pm live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Thursday 15th November 2018

ICC Women’s World T20: West Indies v South Africa midnight, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

ICC Women’s World T20: India v Ireland 3pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

ICC Women’s World T20: New Zealand v Pakistan 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Friday 16th November 2018

ICC Women’s World T20: England v South Africa 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 17th November 2018

Australia v South Africa 1st T20 8am live on BT Sport

ICC Women’s World T20: West Indies v Sri Lanka midnight, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

ICC Women’s World T20: India v Australia 3pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

ICC Women’s World T20: New Zealand v Ireland 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Sunday 18th November 2018

ICC Women’s World T20: West Indies v England 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 19th November 2018

ICC Women’s World T20: South Africa v Bangladesh midnight, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Wednesday 21st November 2018

Australia v India 1st T20 7.30am live on BT Sport

Thursday 22nd November 2018

ICC Women’s World T20: A1 v B2 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Friday 23rd November 2018

Australia v India 2nd T20 7.30am live on BT Sport

ICC Women’s World T20: A2 v B1 midnight, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Sri Lanka v England 3rd Test 4.30am, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV (continues until Tuesday 27th November)

Sunday 25th November 2018

Australia v India 3rd T20 7.30am live on BT Sport

Friday 14th December 2018

New Zealand v Sri Lanka 1st Test 10pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV (continues until Tuesday 18th December)

Tuesday 25th December 2018

New Zealand v Sri Lanka 2nd Test 10pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV (continues until Saturday 29th December)

Wednesday 26th December 2018

South Africa v Pakistan 1st Test 8am, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV (continues until Sunday 3oth December)