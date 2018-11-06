Audience member caught doing massive eye roll as Nigel Farage discusses Brexit on Channel 4

One exasperated audience member at Channel 4’s live Brexit debate has gone viral for doing “the greatest eye-roll of 2018” in reaction to comments made by Nigel Farage.

During an appearance on Brexit: What the Nation Really Thinks, the former UKIP leader was shown a poll suggesting people thought he would do a worse job of negotiating with the EU than Theresa May.

In retaliation, Farage argued the Prime Minister was delivering “a Remainer’s Brexit”, which elicited a ginormous eye-roll from the audience member sitting behind him.

There’s been a lot of competition this year, but this has to be the greatest eye-roll of 2018. pic.twitter.com/bB2stJh1Ku — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) November 5, 2018

The eye-roller has since revealed her identity and changed her Twitter bio to “I’m eye roll girl I guess”.

Thanks for all the kind words, this is indeed me! pic.twitter.com/FsEfKo8LyF — Harriet (@harrietlucyel) November 5, 2018

Farage was representing Leave Means Leave on the live debate show, which also featured Justice Secretary David Gauke, Shadow Trade Secretary Barry Gardiner and the Green Party’s Caroline Lucas on behalf of The People’s Vote.

A poll by Channel 4 and market researcher Survation revealed that a slim majority of voters in the UK – 54% – would vote Remain if the EU referendum were held again, compared to the 48% who opted to stay in 2016.

Survation interviewed 20,000 people online across the UK from 20 October to 2 November in the biggest ever independent Brexit opinion poll.