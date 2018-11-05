First Dancing on Ice couples revealed

Dancing On Ice is set to be an absolute corker this year, after its impressive line-ups of celebrities and ice-skating professionals were announced.

Advertisement

And while the show doesn’t skate back onto our screens until early January (we still have the other half of this series of Strictly Come Dancing to keep us going until then), the first two skating couples have now been confirmed.

Jane Danson, who plays Coronation Street stalwart Leanne Battersby, will be teaming up with Dancing on Ice favourite Sylvain Longchambon for the new series.

Longchambon, 38, is married to Danson’s Corrie co-star Samia Ghadie, after the pair met when she competed on the show in 2013.

Hopefully the twosome will perform better than Longchambon last year, who was kicked out in week two after his dances with Hollyoaks star Stephanie Waring failed to impress the ice panel – or the viewers at home.

Meanwhile, X Factor finalist Saara Aalto has been confirmed to be skating with Hamish Gaman. Gaman, who joined the ITV dance show last year, was third to be eliminated from the competition, when he was paired with athlete Perri Shakes Drayton.

It’s shaping up to be one of the most explosive Dancing on Ice series’ yet, with TOWIE diva Gemma Collins reportedly threatening to “quit” the show after struggling through training.

Although Collins, 37, has since denied the reports, Dancing on Ice host Phillip Schofield is somewhat doubtful the reality TV star will make it to the final.

Speaking at the ITV Palooza, the 56-year-old told RadioTimes.com, “I think Gemma Collins is a sensational booking, providing she makes it to the live shows.

“She’s known as a walker, and I’d like her to be known as a skater. She says she’s committed and we love having her as part of the show. Hopefully she’ll do really well.”

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV next year