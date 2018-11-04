Why wasn’t Saturday’s X Factor live? Is Sunday’s show pre-recorded too?
For the first time in 15 years, the ITV singing competition's 'live show' was prerecorded
The X Factor live shows: as you can guess from the name, they’re usually not pre-recorded, leaving any gloriously awkward mishaps – like week 1’s Danny Tetley introduction mix-up – exposed to viewers.
In fact, unlike Strictly Come Dancing, X Factor’s Saturday and Sunday shows are normally broadcast live – although viewers see the results show of the BBC dance competition on Sunday, it’s actually filmed the night before.
However, for the first time in the show’s 15 years, this Saturday (November 3) The X Factor wasn’t actually live.
This meant host Dermot O’Leary wasn’t able to acknowledge the show’s Dalek-style sound problems as it had been recorded hours earlier. The error forced the show to cancel its Saturday vote, with voting now open on Sunday night instead.
SCREAMING 😂😂🤖 #XFactor pic.twitter.com/Mizf0dWoPl
— TV Geek Online 📺 (@TVGeekOnline) November 3, 2018
Before the votes open, viewers will see repeats of all 12 performances in full – minus the judges’ comments – and (hopefully) without any sound issues. Guest stars James Arthur and Liam Payne will perform as expected before the results are announced as normal, including the sing-off.
Why wasn’t The X Factor live on Saturday?
Although broadcast ‘as live’, Saturday’s show was filmed earlier in the evening. This was to accommodate judge Robbie Williams, who needed to leave the UK for South America to perform concerts as part of his world tour.
Williams is scheduled to play for crowds in Santiago (Chile) on Monday November 5, with flights to the city taking approximately 15 hours from London.
Will X Factor’s Sunday’s show be live?
Yes, the show is expected to return to the usual filming format on Sunday’s show. However, Robbie Williams will be absent with Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers replacing the Take That star on the judging panel.
Rodgers will also fill in for Williams next week, where Saturday’s show is expected to be broadcast live as normal.