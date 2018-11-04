Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. The X Factor: ALL Saturday performances will be repeated on Sunday after technical problems

The X Factor: ALL Saturday performances will be repeated on Sunday after technical problems

Viewers will see repeats of Anthony Russell and Danny Tetley's performances – without the Dalek sound issues

ITV, TL

After audio issues left two singers sounding “like Daleks” on this week’s X Factor – an error that forced the ITV competition to cancel its Saturday vote – Sunday night’s results episode will repeat all 12 performances (hopefully) without any sound issues.

Advertisement

This means viewers will see clean versions of Anthony Russell and Danny Tetley’s Fright Night songs, which were spoiled by a severe ‘robotic’ sound interference.

The pair were unable to repeat their performances on the night and host Dermot O’Leary wasn’t even able to acknowledge the technical issue as the show had been filmed hours earlier – it was the first X Factor ‘live’ episode to be pre-recorded in the show’s 15-year history.

In a statement to RadioTimes.com, an X Factor spokesperson said: “Each of last night’s performances from our 12 contestants will be played out in full on tonight’s X Factor before the public vote opens. This follows the sound issues on part of last night’s show.”

The 12 performances will be repeated without the judges’ comments before voting opens. Guest stars James Arthur and Liam Payne will perform as expected before the results are announced as normal, including the sing-off.

This packed episode means The X Factor is likely to overrun by five minutes tonight, slightly pushing back Sheridan Smith: Coming Home.

You can watch clean versions of Tetley and Russell’s performances below…

Advertisement

The X Factor continues on 8:30pm Sunday, ITV

Tags

All about The X Factor

The X Factor 2018 judges: Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

ITV, TL

The X Factor: ALL Saturday performances will be repeated on Sunday after technical problems

Screen Shot 2018-11-03 at 23.05.23

X Factor cancels audience vote after major sound quality issues

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Logo

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 – Which stars are joining the jungle cast?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/11/2018 - Programme Name: Dynasties - TX: n/a - Episode: Dynasties - Generic (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **IMAGE STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL SUNDAY 4TH NOVEMBER 2018** Sir David Attenborough - (C) BBC NHU/Nick Lyons - Photographer: Nick Lyons

David Attenborough shines a light on animal interactions and habitat loss in politically charged new series Dynasties

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more