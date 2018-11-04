Why does Robbie Williams have two pairs of glasses tattooed on his neck?

X Factor viewers tuning in to see Robbie Williams and the (almost) all-new judging panel in action at the weekend may well have spotted amongst the former Take That star’s many tattoos a very prominent one on his neck.

And if those two distinctive pairs of spectacles look familiar, it’s probably because they are…

The glasses belong to The Two Ronnies – the late Barker and Corbett – and were the trademark of their BBC1 comedy sketch show which was a staple of Saturday nights between 1971 and 1987.

When Corbett died in 2016, Williams – who said the comic had “inspired me at a very young age” – felt moved to get the tattoo in tribute.

Ronnie Corbett: You inspired me at a very young age. THANK YOU. You’ll always be with me x pic.twitter.com/LgqWu7Q8Aq — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) March 31, 2016

Nice to think that 30 years after their show last aired, the Two Ronnies are still appearing on primetime Saturday night TV.