What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

The Premier League continues this weekend with more televised matches live on Sky Sports and BT Sport.

With live TV fixtures confirmed all the way through to January 2019, the English domestic league is hitting its stride.

With live TV fixtures confirmed all the way through to January 2019, the English domestic league is hitting its stride.

Premier League live on TV this weekend

Saturday 3 November 2018

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd – 12.30pm, live on BT Sport

Arsenal v Liverpool – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Wolves v Spurs – 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Cardiff City v Leicester City

Everton v Brighton

Man City v Southampton

Newcastle United v Watford

West Ham v Burnley

Sunday 4 November 2018

Chelsea v Crystal Palace – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 5 November 2018

Huddersfield Town v Fulham – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV