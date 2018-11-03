X Factor’s Robbie Williams dressed up as Simon Cowell for Fright Night – and viewers LOVED it

Although some have said he’s mellowed in recent years, Simon Cowell is still a terrifying character to some people. People like Robbie Williams, for example.

At least, that’s what we can gather after Williams decided to dress up as The X Factor head judge for the ITV competition’s Fright Night.

Introduced as “Robbie Cowell” by host Dermot O’Leary, Williams strolled on stage wearing a Cowell-style wig, large sunglasses and a scarily unbuttoned shirt.

“I thought: ‘What is it that gives everyone around the world complete nightmares?’ And this was it!” Williams soon explained.

However, rather than being terrified, viewers at home were in hysterics…

Thats the best thing ive seen in a long time.

Robbie Williams dressed as Simon Cowell and Simon Cowell dressed as a Mummy😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂@robbiewilliams @SimonCowell @TheXFactor #XFactor #Halloween — H C J (@hanoox) November 3, 2018

I can't take Robbie seriously 😂😂 #XFactor — Hollie 🎅🎄☃️ (@hollie_x) November 3, 2018

Robbie dressed up as Simon for Halloween has made my day 🤣🤣 #xfactor — Nicole✨ (@n_hoggxx) November 3, 2018

Although the outfit was so good, it caught out some…

DID ROBBIE DRESS UP AS S*MON????? I'M SCREAMING I ACTUALLY THOUGHT HE WAS S*MON #XFactor — bloody sandy ✨ (@hsvintagecurls) November 3, 2018

Genuinely not sure which is the real Simon cowell … #xfaactoruk #XFactor — Rob Gilbert-Warsop (@robpw2) November 3, 2018

Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on your viewpoint) we won’t be seeing more of Robbie Cowell tomorrow: Williams is leaving the judging panel as he travels to South America to perform to crowds in Santiago. Nile Rodgers will be taking his place.