X Factor’s Robbie Williams dressed up as Simon Cowell for Fright Night – and viewers LOVED it
“I thought: 'What is it that gives everyone around the world complete nightmares?' And this was it!”
Although some have said he’s mellowed in recent years, Simon Cowell is still a terrifying character to some people. People like Robbie Williams, for example.
At least, that’s what we can gather after Williams decided to dress up as The X Factor head judge for the ITV competition’s Fright Night.
Introduced as “Robbie Cowell” by host Dermot O’Leary, Williams strolled on stage wearing a Cowell-style wig, large sunglasses and a scarily unbuttoned shirt.
Yep, Robbie Cowell is literally the scariest thing we've seen all year… #XFactor @robbiewilliams @SimonCowell pic.twitter.com/C6jJaPFwhV
— ITV (@ITV) November 3, 2018
However, rather than being terrified, viewers at home were in hysterics…
Robbie Cowell! Dead 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #XFactor #FrightNight
— Kate Smith (@KatePinkSmith) November 3, 2018
Robbie Cowell 😂😂 #xfactor
— MsArleneB (@MsArlene_B) November 3, 2018
Thats the best thing ive seen in a long time.
Robbie Williams dressed as Simon Cowell and Simon Cowell dressed as a Mummy😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂@robbiewilliams @SimonCowell @TheXFactor #XFactor #Halloween
— H C J (@hanoox) November 3, 2018
Robbie as Simon… #xfactor pic.twitter.com/j5gWIDGSHU
— M/T (@megamouth_88) November 3, 2018
I can't take Robbie seriously 😂😂 #XFactor
— Hollie 🎅🎄☃️ (@hollie_x) November 3, 2018
Robbie dressed up as Simon for Halloween has made my day 🤣🤣 #xfactor
— Nicole✨ (@n_hoggxx) November 3, 2018
Although the outfit was so good, it caught out some…
DID ROBBIE DRESS UP AS S*MON????? I'M SCREAMING I ACTUALLY THOUGHT HE WAS S*MON #XFactor
— bloody sandy ✨ (@hsvintagecurls) November 3, 2018
Genuinely not sure which is the real Simon cowell … #xfaactoruk #XFactor
— Rob Gilbert-Warsop (@robpw2) November 3, 2018
Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on your viewpoint) we won’t be seeing more of Robbie Cowell tomorrow: Williams is leaving the judging panel as he travels to South America to perform to crowds in Santiago. Nile Rodgers will be taking his place.