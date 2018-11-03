X Factor Fright Night songs revealed

X Factor gets into the Halloween spirit this weekend for Fright Night.

The remaining acts from Simon Cowell’s Girls, Louis Tomlinson’s Boys, Ayda Williams’s Overs category and husband Robbie’s Groups will perform supernatural-themed songs on Saturday night’s show before two acts leave the competition on Sunday.

Here are the tracks the no doubt terrifyingly attired contestants will be singing…

Girls

Bella Penfold – In My Blood – Shawn Mendes

Molly Scott – Toxic – Britney Spears

Scarlett Lee – I Put a Spell on You – Annie Lennox (Iza version)

Shan Ako – The Sound of Silence – Simon and Garfunkel

Groups

Acacia and Aaliyah – Jump – Kriss Kross

Misunderstood – Thriller – Michael Jackson

United Vibe – Bleeding Love – Leona Lewis

Overs

Danny Tetley – Who Wants to Live Forever – Queen

Giovanni Spano – Live and Let Die – Paul McCartney

Boys

Anthony Russell – Demons – Imagine Dragon

Brendan Murray – Youngblood – 5 Seconds of Summer

Dalton Harris – Creep– Radiohead

The X Factor is on ITV on Saturday 3rd November at 8:35pm and Sunday 4th at 8:30pm