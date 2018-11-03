X Factor Fright Night songs revealed
Blood, magic and demons are in the mix as the show celebrates Halloween
X Factor gets into the Halloween spirit this weekend for Fright Night.
The remaining acts from Simon Cowell’s Girls, Louis Tomlinson’s Boys, Ayda Williams’s Overs category and husband Robbie’s Groups will perform supernatural-themed songs on Saturday night’s show before two acts leave the competition on Sunday.
Here are the tracks the no doubt terrifyingly attired contestants will be singing…
Girls
Bella Penfold – In My Blood – Shawn Mendes
Molly Scott – Toxic – Britney Spears
Scarlett Lee – I Put a Spell on You – Annie Lennox (Iza version)
Shan Ako – The Sound of Silence – Simon and Garfunkel
Groups
Acacia and Aaliyah – Jump – Kriss Kross
Misunderstood – Thriller – Michael Jackson
United Vibe – Bleeding Love – Leona Lewis
Overs
Danny Tetley – Who Wants to Live Forever – Queen
Giovanni Spano – Live and Let Die – Paul McCartney
Boys
Anthony Russell – Demons – Imagine Dragon
Brendan Murray – Youngblood – 5 Seconds of Summer
Dalton Harris – Creep– Radiohead
The X Factor is on ITV on Saturday 3rd November at 8:35pm and Sunday 4th at 8:30pm