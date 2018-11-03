The X Factor live shows: as you can guess from the name, they’re usually not pre-recorded, leaving any gloriously awkward mishaps – like week 1’s Danny Tetley introduction mix-up – exposed to viewers.

In fact, unlike Strictly Come Dancing, X Factor’s Saturday and Sunday shows are normally broadcast live – although viewers see the results show of the BBC dance competition on Sunday, it’s actually filmed the night before.

However, for the first time in the show’s 15 years, The X Factor’s live shows won’t actually be live this Saturday (November 3). Well, sort of.

Let us explain…

Why isn’t The X Factor live tonight?

Although broadcast ‘as live’, Saturday’s show is being filmed earlier in the evening. This is to accommodate judge Robbie Williams, who needs to leave the UK for South America to perform concerts as part of his world tour.

Williams is scheduled to play for crowds in Santiago (Chile) on Monday November 5, with flights to the city taking approximately 15 hours from London.

Will X Factor’s Sunday’s show be live?

Yes, the show is expected to return to the usual filming format on Sunday’s show. However, Robbie Williams will be absent with Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers replacing the Take That star on the judging panel.

Rodgers will also fill in for Williams next week, where Saturday’s show is expected to be broadcast live as normal.