What time is The Graham Norton Show on TV?

The talk show is on 10.35pm Fridays, BBC1

Who’s on the sofa this week?

Pray silence on Graham’s sofa for Claire Foy! The Crown star trades Queen Elizabeth II’s tiara and clipped English tones for Lisbeth Salander’s dragon tattoo and Swedish accent in thriller The Girl in the Spider’s Web. It’s worlds away from Kurt Russell’s latest project. He’s playing Santa Claus in Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles and will surely have to put Graham on the naughty list.

Speaking of Christmas (in early November — really?), David Walliams is in to discuss his new children’s book, The Ice Monster. We have a feeling that it’ll be at the top of many a wish list in December.

Who’s on the sofa next week?

Graham welcomes Sir Ian McKellen on to the sofa. Joining him are Carey Mulligan, Taron Egerton, and Michael Buble, who’ll also be performing.