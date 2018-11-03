“Turbulent times are ahead”: first look at Victoria series 3

In a first-look image that practically screams “we are not amused,” Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes are back for series three of Victoria as the Queen and her husband Prince Albert.

Advertisement

The glum portrait is our first official look at Coleman in season three, with ITV promising that “turbulent times are ahead” when the drama returns in 2019.

Here’s a first look at the third series of #Victoria 👀 Turbulent times are ahead for Queen Victoria and Prince Albert… @VictoriaSeries @Jenna_Coleman_ pic.twitter.com/erTWZenFMP — ITV (@ITV) October 4, 2018

“Turbulent times” sounds about right. When we rejoin the royal couple, the year will be 1848 – a key year in European history.

Series three will see Victoria under pressure from the government to leave London for her own safety, amid fears of revolution and unrest in London.

But the Queen is also facing pressure within the royal marriage, and writer Daisy Goodwin has said she is keen to explore tensions around Victoria’s frequent pregnancies and her relationship with her husband.

Asked whether she’ll continue to play Victoria after series three goes out in 2019, Coleman recently told Radio Times: “We’re deciding on a series-by-series basis.”

She added: “In the next one she’s starting to look a bit more matronly, she’s had six or seven children, so a bit wider, bit more of a bust, the make-up is more drawn… but there will come a point in her story when no amount of prosthetic make-up or me lowering my voice will be convincing enough.”

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 5 October 2018