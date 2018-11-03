Two Strictly pros injured in training accident

After Stacey Dooley panicked fans earlier this week when she posted a selfie from a hospital bed, two other Strictly stars have opened up about suffering injuries behind the scenes.

Danny John-Jules’ partner Amy Dowden suffered a mishap when rehearsing with the other Strictly professionals ahead of the Halloween show last Saturday.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on Strictly Come Dancing’s sister show, It Takes Two, she explained, “In the pro rehearsals, unfortunately Gorka [Márquez] and I collided.

“It was just an accident that happened. My heel went right into the top of Gorka’s foot, and Gorka was left with a nasty bruise too!”

The incident left 27-year-old Amy with a twisted ankle, with the professional still struggling to recover a week on.

While her injury saw her having to make huge adjustments to their American Smooth last week, Dowden adds that she thinks it actually made their dance stronger.

“I actually think it helped Danny because going in and out of the lift, he was really caring. He was brilliant.”

This Saturday will see the pair take on a fast-footed Quickstep to Pharrell Williams’ Freedom.

Elsewhere, documentary maker Dooley is back on her feet after bruising her rib in rehearsals with Kevin Clifton.

The pair, who are dancing their Couples’ Choice Street and Commercial Dance to Alicia Keys’s Empire State of Mind this Saturday, found their rehearsals hampered by Dooley’s injury.

“Nothing’s broken!” she captioned her Tuesday Instagram post. “All the drugs and cuppas gonna hook us up.”

She then confirmed she was back at rehearsals yesterday, writing, “Sick Note returns.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 7:05pm on BBC1