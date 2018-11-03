Strictly Come Dancing 2018 leaderboard

It’s time to conquer that Charleston, to chisel that cha-cha-cha, to rule the rumba – the dance for the Glitterball trophy is well underway.

But who got the top score? And who is in the danger zone at the bottom of the leaderboard? Each week we’ll bring you LIVE updates as each couple receives their score from the judges.

You can also take a look back at previous weeks to see how your favourite couple is faring so far…

Week seven leaderboard

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev 39 (9,10,10,10)

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice 38 (9,10,9,10)

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 36 (9,9,9,9)

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell 34 (7,9,9,9)

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard 31 (7,8,8,8)

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse 29 (6,7,8,8)

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton 28 (6,7,7,8)

Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara 27 (6,7,7,7)

Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec 23 (4,6,6,7)

Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden 22 (4,6,5,7)

Week six (Halloween Week) leaderboard

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev 39 (9,10,10,10)

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice 39 (9,10,10,10)

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 35 (8,9,9,9)

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell 35 (8,9,9,9)

Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden 30 (6,8,7,9)

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard 29 (6,7,8,8)

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton 25 (6,6,6,7)

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse 21 (4,5,6,6)

Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara 20 (5,5,5,5)

Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec 20 (4,6,5,5)

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones 20 (3,5,6,6)

Week five leaderboard

Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden 37 (9,10,9,9)

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev 36 (9,9,9,9)

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton 36 (9,9,9,9)

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice 33 (8,9,8,8)

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 33 (8,7,9,9)

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse 29 (6, 7, 8, 8)

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell 29 (6,7,8,8)

Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec 26 (6,6,6,8)

Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara 25 (5,6,7,7)

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard 24 (4, 6, 7, 7)

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones 24 (5,6,6,7)

Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima 20 (4,6,4,6)

Week four leaderboard

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 33 (8, 8, 8, 9)

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima 29 (7, 7, 7, 8)

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice 29 (7, 7, 7, 8)

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones 28 (6, 7, 8, 7)

Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)

Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell 26 (5, 7, 7, 7)

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse 26 (5, 7, 7, 7)

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton 25 (6, 6, 6, 7)

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard 25 (6, 6, 6, 7)

Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec 20 (4, 5, 5, 6)

Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez 18 (3, 5, 5, 5)

Week three leaderboard

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones 30 (7, 7, 8, 8)

Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec 29 (6, 7, 8, 8)

Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden 28 (6,7,7,8)

Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell 26 (6, 7, 6, 7)

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton 25 (6, 6, 6, 7)

Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez 22 (5, 5, 6, 6)

Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara 20 (4, 5, 5, 6)

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard 20 (4, 5, 5, 6)

Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova 19 (3, 5, 5, 6)

Week two leaderboard

Note: the scores from week one and two were combined before the first viewer vote and the first elimination of the series.

(week 1+2 combined: 61) Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev 32 (8, 8, 7, 9)

(week 1+2 combined: 60) Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice 31 (8, 8, 7, 8)

(week 1+2 combined: 58) Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)

(week 1+2 combined: 55) Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden 28 (7,7,7,7)

(week 1+2 combined: 51) Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara 24 (5, 6, 7, 6)

(week 1+2 combined: 50) Charles Venn and Karen Clifton 25 (5, 6, 7, 7)

(week 1+2 combined: 48) Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova 26 (6, 7, 6, 7)

(week 1+2 combined: 47) Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)

(week 1+2 combined: 47) Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard 22 (5, 6, 5, 6)

(week 1+2 combined: 45) Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima 18 (7, 7, 6, 7)

(week 1+2 combined: 44) Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 20 (4, 5, 5, 6)

(week 1+2 combined: 37) Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse 15 (3, 5, 3, 4)

(week 1+2 combined: 33) Seann Walsh and Katya Jones 15 (2, 4, 4, 5)

(week 1+2 combined: 30) Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez 13 (2, 4, 3, 4)

(week 1+2 combined: 24) Susannah Constantine and Anton Du Beke 12 (1, 4, 4, 3)

Week one leaderboard

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev 29 (7,8,7,7)

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice 29 (7,8,7,7)

Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara 27 (6,6,8,7)

Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden 27 (6,7,7,7)

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell 27 (6,7,7,7)

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard 25 (6,6,6,7)

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton 25 (6,6,6,7)

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 24 (6,6,6,6)

Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova 22 (4,6,6,6)

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse 22 (5,6,6,5)

Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec 20 (4,6,4,6)

Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima 18 (3,5,4,6)

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones 18 (3,5,4,6)

Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez 17 (4,4,4,5)

Susannah Constantine and Anton Du Beke 12 (1,4,3,4)