When is Poldark series five going to air on TV? Who’s in the cast, and what could happen?

Poldark series four is over – and every indication is that it is ending for good next year after series five. Sorry to break it to you.

Advertisement

“As far as we’re concerned it’s going to be the last,” said writer Debbie Horsfield of the next series, which will probably air on BBC1 in 201.

If series five is set to be the last, what could look like? And what will the stories be?

Well, series four drew on the final third of Winston Graham’s sixth Poldark book The Four Swans and all of book seven, The Angry Tide.

The action of series four ran until Christmas 1799 and – SPOILER ALERT – the sudden death of Elizabeth Warleggan, played by Heida Reed in the drama, and the wedding of Drake and Morwenna.

The BBC has not confirmed what tack Horsfield will take for series five, but given that she has pretty much followed the narrative of Graham’s books, the next novel that seems likely to be adapted is The Stranger from the Sea.

This is the eighth book in the series of 12. The action starts in 1810, a leap of more than ten years, making Aidan Turner’s hero around 50 years old at the time the action starts.

The production is remaining tight lipped about casting for series five and what the storylines will be. There has been speculation that the main roles could be re-cast, with another actor filling Aidan Turner’s britches as Ross. However, RadioTimes.com understands that this is very much off the mark and Aidan fans will not be disappointed – our man WILL be in series five.

The likelihood also seems to be that other current stars including Eleanor Tomlinson’s Demelza will be coming back, with a bit of make-up and hair styling deployed to make them look older.

The remaining Poldark books focus a great deal on the children introduced in recent series.

As well as Jeremy and Clowance, by 1810 Ross and Demelza Poldark have a younger daughter, Isabella Rose, who features strongly in the later books.

The final, 12th book on the Poldark series is Bella Poldark, which takes the action to 1820.

At the start of The Stranger from the Sea, Jeremy Poldark is 19 and has a fascination with engineering, which makes his father Ross wary, because he believes it is a dangerous profession.

The title comes from a plotline in which Jeremy rescues mysterious stranger Stephen Carrington from the ocean. Carrington is someone with whom Clowance falls in love.

The production was unable to comment on the speculation, and more details are set to emerge in the coming months.

Advertisement

Poldark series 5 is expected to return next year