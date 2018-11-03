Poldark viewers can’t believe how much Geoffrey Charles has aged

With parliamentary speeches and a frosty reunion between Ross and Demelza, Poldark series four episode three had plenty of talking points – but none more than the surprise return of Elizabeth Poldark’s son Geoffrey Charles.

However, it wasn’t the Geoffrey most viewers were used to. With series four’s huge 10-year time jump, the small boy we all knew had transformed into a teenager played by Louis Davison.

The older Geoffrey was even seen enjoying a grown-up drink with cousin Ross (Aidan Turner).

The growth spurt was too much for some viewers…

When Geoffrey Charles is a fully grown man and you remember him when he was a baby… #Poldark pic.twitter.com/nwlc3uFiRj — LoverGirl (@LoverGirl_92) June 24, 2018

HOW THE HELL DID GEOFFREY CHARLES GROW UP SO FAST? #Poldark — Jess 🌹 (@eponineswifts) June 24, 2018

I am watching #Poldark on delay but not so much of a delay as to explain how Geoffrey Charles has aged 15 years since last series. — Sarra Manning (@sarramanning) June 24, 2018

I thought Geoffrey Charles was like 7?! #Poldark — Vikkie Chapman (@vikkie_chapman) June 24, 2018

Has Geoffrey Charles some sort of accelerated growth disorder? He was only born two series ago. #poldark — Luci Gosling (@lucigosling) June 24, 2018

Especially since other characters, including Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson), don’t appear to have aged at all…

Why aren’t they aging the characters? Geoffrey Charles is about 15 now and everyone else looks exactly the same age. @BBCOne 🤔🤷🏼‍♀️ #Poldark — Sophie Bowns ✍🏻 (@SE_BownsFiction) June 24, 2018

Ross' and Demelza's children don't appear to be ageing as fast as Geoffrey Charles. #Poldark — Richard Cardall (@Hum_Con) June 24, 2018

However, Poldark viewers were left with a puzzle more pressing than the show’s selective ageing. At episode’s three close, doc Dwight Enys noticed something seriously wrong with Caroline’s baby, Sarah. More specifically, something wrong with her eyes.

Has the poor child got a mystery illness? Or does the child’s eye colour allude to Caroline’s secret infidelity?

The wait to find out in the next episode will feel like years – in Geoffrey Charles time, anyway.

Poldark season four airs on Sundays, 9/8c, Masterpiece on PBS

This article was originally published on 25 June 2018