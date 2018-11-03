Everything you need to know about X Factor contestant Molly Scott

Youngest of Simon Cowell’s girls at age 16, Molly is a student from County Durham hoping to take this year’s X Factor crown.

Her age means she doesn’t have too much experience behind her, but Molly has still competed in various singing competitions, including Open Mic UK, where she reached the final.

Molly’s X Factor journey began with one of the best auditions of the 2018 series, with the singer blowing away the judges with a powerful cover of James Brown classic It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World.

After the performance, judge Louis Tomlinson commented: “Molly, I’m not going to lie, I’m a little bit lost for words. That vocal you just delivered, it was like watching a little Christina Aguilera. It was unbelievable. Honestly, shocking, amazing, fantastic, well done.”

Simon Cowell added: “You have amazing humility for someone who has so much talent. This was a great first audition for you. I think there’s even bigger places for you to go right now.”

Molly was then through into the Six Chair Challenge round where she won a seat with a stripped-back cover of Say Something by A Great Big World.

The singer continued to impress at Judges’ Houses, delivering a confident performance of Singing Fake Love by BTS at Simon’s Malibu mansion in front of a garden full of industry heavyweights.

Just how far can Molly go?

Molly Scott: Key Facts

Age: 16

From: Easington, County Durham

Twitter: @mollyscottXF

Instagram: @mollyscottofficial