When is I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! back on TV?

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is returning to ITV for 2018 with a new gang of famous faces ready to rough it in the Australian jungle.

Advertisement

This is what you need to know about ITV’s 18th series of I’m a Celeb – including all the latest celebrity rumours, when the show is back on TV and whether Ant McPartlin will reunite with Declan Donnelly to present…

When is I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2018 on TV?

A confirmed air date has yet to be announced by ITV. However, with a bit of guesswork, we’re predicting the first episode this year to begin on Sunday 18th November.

For the past 14 years, the series has started in mid-November, and so it’s safe to assume this is going to be the case again for 2018.

Who will host

Who is presenting I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2018?

After usual presenter Ant McPartlin extended his leave of absence into next year, ITV has confirmed that This Morning’s Holly Willoughby will co-host alongside Declan Donnelly.

But looks like she only plans to present the show for one year –Willoughby said she was keeping Ant McPartlin’s shoes warm “for a little bit”.

Will Ant McPartlin be back on I’m a Celebrity this year?

Ant McPartlin will NOT be returning for I’m a Celebrity, it has been confirmed.

In a joint statement posted on both Ant and Dec’s website, the announcement was made that not only would Ant not return to I’m a Celebrity but that he wouldn’t be back on screens for the rest of the year.

Previously ITV’s chief executive had said that Ant was under no pressure to return to TV and the presenter will only come back when he is “well” and “ready”.

Meanwhile, Simon Cowell recently said that he was “almost certain” the presenter would be back with Declan Donnelly on BGT for 2019.

There are plenty of rumours and names swirling as to who will be donning that infamous red and brown outfit – a hallmark of the I’m a Celeb line-up.

Lucy Fallon, Christine McGuinness and – yes – Nigel Farage are just some of the celebs being bandied about. You can see all the latest rumoured names for this series of I’m a Celeb by clicking here.

How long is I’m a Celebrity on TV for?

I’m a Celebrity runs for exactly three weeks and the episodes air every single night, usually at 9pm on ITV.

When is the I’m a Celebrity 2018 live final?

A mixture of maths and guesswork leads us to believe the I’m a Celebrity final – in a which a new King or Queen of the Jungle is crowned live on air – will this year take place on Sunday 9th December.

Is there a trailer for I’m a Celeb 2018?

Not yet. But as soon as there is, we’ll have it right here.

Who won I’m a Celebrity last year?

Made in Chelsea star Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo was crowned the jungle queen of 2017, followed by runners-up Jamie Lomas and Iain Lee.

Where is I’m a Celebrity filmed?

The series is based in Murwillumbah in New South Wales and is filmed inside Springbrook National Park.

This has served as the setting for the show since its inception in 2002. And while on screen all you see is the camp itself plus a series of suspension bridges and the studio where Ant and Dec broadcast, there is plenty more going on behind the scenes.

Find out more about the location of the camp in I’m a Celebrity here.

What’s happening with Kiosk Keith?

According to reports Kiosk Keith won’t be returning to I’m a Celebrity this year. Real name Raymond Grant, his job on the show was running The Outback Shack.

However, earlier this year, a spokesperson reportedly told the Mail that he would no longer be appearing on screen: “Ray is no longer under contract on the show. There are no plans for him to return this year.”

Is ITV2 spin-off I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp returning, and who’s presenting?

Whereas some ITV2 spin-offs have bitten the dust over the years (we’re looking at you, Xtra Factor), it doesn’t seem as though the I’m a Celebrity spin-off Extra Camp has met the same fate.

It looks like the show will again be returning this year, although the presenters have yet to be announced. Whereas Ant and Dec have been mainstays on the ITV show since the year dot, Extra Camp (formerly Get Me Out of Here NOW!) operates something of a revolving door policy when it comes to its hosts.

Former presenters include Caroline Flack, Chris Ramsey, Vicky Pattison, Laura Whitmore and Rob Beckett.

The most recent line-up included 2016 champion Scarlett Moffatt and runner-up Joel Dommett along with stalwart Joe Swash, who hosted the show last year.

We’ll announce the 2018 hosts of Extra Camp right here as soon as they’re revealed.

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will return to ITV later this year