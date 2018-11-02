What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?
Full guide to all the televised fixtures on Sky Sports and BT Sport coming this week
The Premier League continues this weekend with more televised matches live on Sky Sports and BT Sport.
With live TV fixtures confirmed all the way through to January 2019, the English domestic league is hitting its stride.
Check below for details on all the matches taking place this weekend, and click here to see the full guide to every Premier League match live on TV this season.
Premier League live on TV this weekend
Saturday 3 November 2018
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd – 12.30pm, live on BT Sport
Arsenal v Liverpool – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
Wolves v Spurs – 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Cardiff City v Leicester City
Everton v Brighton
Man City v Southampton
Newcastle United v Watford
West Ham v Burnley
Sunday 4 November 2018
Chelsea v Crystal Palace – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Monday 5 November 2018
Huddersfield Town v Fulham – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV