Chilling Adventures of Sabrina meets Buffy in killer opening credits mashup

Comparisons between new Netflix drama Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and supernatural 90s classic Buffy the Vampire Slayer have been widespread, and with good reason.

Both focus on a teenage female ‘chosen one’ with supernatural abilities – in Sabrina’s case witchcraft, in Buffy’s kick-ass fight skills – backed up by a ‘Scooby gang’ of friends, and living in a town whose name ends with ‘dale’.

And what better way of celebrating those similarities than a good old-fashioned opening credits mash-up?

The below is a great effort from YouTuber DoingOK, laying the Buffy theme tune and type face over clips from Sabrina, cut together in a way that very closely echoes the Buffy intro.

Here’s the mashup…

…and the original for comparison…

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is available on Netflix now