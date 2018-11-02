When is BBC drama Care on TV Who’s in the cast, and what’s going to happen?

Sheridan Smith (Cilla), Alison Steadman ( Gavin & Stacey) and Sinead Keenan (Being Human) all star in Jimmy McGovern’s moving new BBC1 drama Care, about a woman whose world is turned upside down after her mother suffers a stroke.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series.

When is Care on TV?

Th 90-minute drama will air later in 2018 on BBC1. An air date has not yet been confirmed, but this article will be updated as soon as we have more information.

What’s it about?

Based on the real-life experiences of creator Jimmy McGovern’s co-writer, first-time screenwriter Gillian Juckes, Care tells the story of Jenny (Smith), a single mother of two girls who relies on her own mum Mary (Steadman) for childcare support. Through Mary’s help, Jenny is able to hold down a full-time job.

However, when Mary suffers a stroke and then begins to develop dementia, everything changes for Jenny and her sister, Claire (Keenan) — and Jenny faces a fight for what she believes in.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer?

Not yet: the image at the top of this article is the only image which has currently been released by the BBC. However, a first trailer is expected soon.