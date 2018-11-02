“Is that it?”: Viewers left fuming after Bancroft ending

The first series of ITV police drama Bancroft came to a close last night where viewers were gifted a twist: murderous detective constable Elizabeth Bancroft (Sarah Parish) had not been in love with Laura Fraser’s dull husband Tim, but Laura herself. Turns out the two women had enjoyed a fling before Laura ditched Bancroft after becoming pregnant.

But that wasn’t all: in the finale, Bancroft shot Detective Sergeant Katherine Stevens, the only one who suspected the rogue copper.

At the episode’s close, Stevens lay in a coma while Bancroft had been promoted, before discovering that Tim Fraser was her son’s father. Well, at least that’s what she told police, anyway.

Were viewers impressed by the barrage of twists? Not exactly…

I hope I am not the only one who feels robbed of a decent ending? Waste of four nights! #Bancroft — Victoria (@Viccit098) December 14, 2017

#Bancroft can't believe it ended like that I feel I have been robbed and I can never get back them 4 days i wasted not good at all!!!! pic.twitter.com/tagwYgOKna — gemma harford (@GemmaAldam) December 15, 2017

Why? Many said the show felt unfinished with too many unanswered questions…

What was that ending? That was not an ending?! What the hell? #BANCROFT #bancroft #confused — Laura Denton (@aprilprincessL) December 14, 2017

Totes confused at ending of #Bancroft I thought this was a complete story….wheres the satisfactory ending??? #robbed #findthecamera — Bev Wright (@fizzyfroggy) December 14, 2017

Really not satisfied with that ending… so many unanswered questions & in finished cases! Probably because they want series 2 in 2 years time🙄 #Bancroft pic.twitter.com/mU8yDsSJP8 — owen (@OwenCChild) December 14, 2017

Can I please have ONE drama that just leaves it at one series with a full conclusion!? 😤😒 #Bancroft — Amy Hartman 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amyyh18) December 14, 2017

And others were disappointed that the titular tyrant cop didn’t get her comeuppance…

So that’s it? She gets away with it? Surely not, there’s got to be a second series 🤔 #bancroft pic.twitter.com/qFgfbxZtEY — rach ✨ (@rachabeth) December 15, 2017

Well Bancroft…. what a rubbish ending. How did she get away with all that!!!! 😒 #bancroft #anotherepisodeplease — Sophie Johnstone (@SophieJ111) December 15, 2017

This article was originally published on 15 December 2017