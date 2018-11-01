Who’s out of The X Factor 2018? The full list of eliminated contestants

From the thousands that first auditioned, only 16 acts made it to The X Factor live shows, four each from The Boys (mentored by Louis Tomlinson), The Girls (Simon Cowell), The Overs (Ayda Field) and The Groups (Robbie Williams).

However, only one of the finalists can come top, with 15 acts set to be sent home from the competition in the coming weeks (or at least be forced to hang around on stage while the winner gets the adulation).

But who’s gone so far? Here’s the full list of singers who have been eliminated from this year’s X Factor…

27/28 October

Finishing in the bottom three in week one, Janice Robinson found herself bottom of the public vote too and was immediately eliminated from the contest.

As the acts with the next lowest number of votes, LMA Choir and Brendan Murray then had to compete in a sing-off. While judges Robbie Williams and Cowell opted to save LMA Choir, Louis Tomlinson and Ayda Field voted to keep Murray.

The split sent the show into deadlock, which saw LMA Choir sent home after host Dermot O’Leary revealed that the group had received the lowest number of votes from the public.

20/21 October

Trinidad singer Olatunji Yearwood was the first to be eliminated from this year’s competition, finishing bottom of the public vote with his original song Jiggle It.

The sing-off saw Armstrong Martins and Janice Robinson going head-to-head, with three of the four judges opting to save Robinson. Only Louis Tomlinson voted to keep Martins.