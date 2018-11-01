The Apprentice 2018: Jackie tried to bring Kayode back into the boardroom and fans were NOT having it

What was project manager Jackie Fast up to when she decided to bring Kayode Damali and Kurran Pooni back into the boardroom?

Whatever it was, it seems to have backfired spectacularly as The Apprentice fans united in support of favourite Kayode – and thankfully Lord Sugar agreed.

After Team Collaborative lost this week’s designer shoe task, Lord Sugar had a chat with aides Karren Brady and Claude Littner, before deciding to reject Jackie’s choice of who to bring back into the boardroom and summon the entire team instead.

Jasmine Kundra, Rick Monk and Sarah Ann Magson found themselves facing the wrath of Lord Sugar. Rick eventually became the person who had to be sent home.

As far as fans are concerned, Jackie should never have put Kayode in the danger zone in the first place.

The whole of the UK when Jackie tried bringing Kayode into the boardroom #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/Ry6vX75ZwS — Hinna Sheikh (@Hinna_Sheikh) October 31, 2018

Jackie choosing to bring Kayode back into the boardroom wasn’t right at all, he deffo wasn’t in the bottom two or three in terms of performance during that task. Plus Jackie got praised a few times and she let it get to her head #TheApprentice — Ali Raza (@Ali_R19) November 1, 2018

jackie trying to get kayode back in the board room is the biggest scandal in the UK since horse meat #TheApprentice — Annabelle (@AnnabelleWild29) November 1, 2018

Viewers were relieved when Lord Sugar appeared to agree.

Lord Sugar's face when Jackie was giving her reasons for bringing Kayode back. Is too relatable!!!! #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/5cAikuJzmq — Amal (@hopesdesire) October 31, 2018

Lord sugar's face when jackie was explaining her reasons for bringing kayode back #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/qTaPe8vwv0 — DA_14 (@anyinsah_d) October 31, 2018

I love how he asked Jackie if she thinks Kayode is a threat, cos that’s legit the only reason she brought him back to the boardroom. #TheApprentice — A (@laughandclap_) November 1, 2018

Kayode has been a standout since week three, when aide Claude Littner fell head over heels for his ‘marvellous’ sales technique.

Fans don’t want the bromance to end…

I thought I was the only one that noticed how much Claude loves Kayode until I came on twitter… I want someone to love me and support me like that #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/rKj7EOkMgW — Imperfect Nanny (@imperfectnanny) November 1, 2018

#TheApprentice Claude when he gets back in the boardroom with kayode pic.twitter.com/g3eyGLXhn7 — • (@_ShafCFC) November 1, 2018

If Kayode gets to the interview stage Claude is just gonna sit and have tea with him hahaha #TheApprentice — Katie (@katieee15x) October 31, 2018

The Apprentice continues on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1