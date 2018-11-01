Accessibility Links

  4. The Apprentice 2018: Jackie tried to bring Kayode back into the boardroom and fans were NOT having it

The Apprentice 2018: Jackie tried to bring Kayode back into the boardroom and fans were NOT having it

Lord Sugar's facial expression summed it up, really

Apprentice Jackie v Kayode

What was project manager Jackie Fast up to when she decided to bring Kayode Damali and Kurran Pooni back into the boardroom?

Whatever it was, it seems to have backfired spectacularly as The Apprentice fans united in support of favourite Kayode – and thankfully Lord Sugar agreed.

After Team Collaborative lost this week’s designer shoe task, Lord Sugar had a chat with aides Karren Brady and Claude Littner, before deciding to reject Jackie’s choice of who to bring back into the boardroom and summon the entire team instead.

Jasmine KundraRick Monk and Sarah Ann Magson found themselves facing the wrath of Lord Sugar. Rick eventually became the person who had to be sent home.

As far as fans are concerned, Jackie should never have put Kayode in the danger zone in the first place.

Viewers were relieved when Lord Sugar appeared to agree.

Kayode has been a standout since week three, when aide Claude Littner fell head over heels for his ‘marvellous’ sales technique.

Fans don’t want the bromance to end…

The Apprentice continues on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1

All about The Apprentice

Apprentice Jackie v Kayode
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

