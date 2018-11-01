Rugby autumn internationals 2018 live on TV: full fixture list and channel coverage guide

The Rugby union autumn internationals will see the best teams in the southern and northern hemispheres compete against one another for the final time ahead of next year’s World Cup in Japan.

The matches will run for four weekends in November 2018, with New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Tonga and Argentina all hitting the road to take on England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France, Japan and Italy.

A final fixture, taking place on the 1st December, will see the Barbarians take on Argentina.

Find out everything you need to know about the Autumn international fixtures below.

Saturday 3rd November 2018

Japan v New Zealand kick-off 5.45am (not televised) from Aljinomoto Stadium, Tokyo

Wales v Scotland kick-off 2.45pm live on BBC1 (coverage from 2.15pm) and S4c from Principality Stadium, Cardiff

England v South Africa kick-off at 3pm live on Spy Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Action (coverage from 2.30pm) from Twickenham, London

Ireland v Italy kick-off 8pm live on Premier Sports from Soldier Field, Chicago

Saturday 10th November 2018

Italy v Georgia kick-off at 2pm live on Premier Sports (tbc) from Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence

Scotland v Fiji kick-off at 2.30pm live on BBC1 from Murrayfield, Edinburgh

England v New Zealand kick-off at 3pm live on Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action from Twickenham, London

Wales v Australia kick-off at 5.20pm live on BBC2 from Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Ireland v Argentina kick-off at 6.30pm live on Channel 4 from Aviva Stadium, Dublin

France v South Africa kick-off at 8.05pm live on Premier Sports (tbc) from Stade de France, Paris

Saturday 17th November 2018

Italy v Australia kick-off at 2pm live on Premier Sports from Stadio Eugenio, Padua

Wales v Tonga kick-off 2.30pm live on BBC1 from Principality Stadium, Cardiff

England v Japan kick-off at 3pm live on Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action from Twickenham, London

Scotland v South Africa kick-off at 5.20pm live on BBC1 from Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Ireland v New Zealand kick-off at 7pm live on Channel 4 from Aviva Stadium, Dublin

France v Argentina kick-off at 8.05pm live on Premier Sports (tbc) from Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille

Saturday 24th November 2018

Italy v New Zealand kick-off 2pm live on Premier Sports (tbc) from Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Scotland v Argentina kick-off at 2.30pm live on BBC1 from Murrayfield, Edinburgh

England v Australia kick-off at 3pm live on Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action from Twickenham, London

Wales v South Africa kick-off at 5.20pm live on BBC2 from Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Ireland v USA kick-off at 6.30pm live on Channel 4 from Aviva Stadium, Dublin

France v Fiji kick-off at 8.05pm live on Premier Sports (tbc) from Stade de France, Paris

Saturday 1st December 2018

Barbarians v Argentina kick-off at 2.30pm live on BBC2 from Twickenham, London