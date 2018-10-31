When is Ariana Grande at the BBC on TV?
Singer Ariana Grande performs new hits and talks about her life, music, and last year's One Love Manchester concert
Ariana Grande will be giving an exclusive performance on the BBC as part of a special hour-long episode on the singer’s life and career hosted by Davina McCall.
Here’s everything you need to know about the one-off show Ariana Grande at the BBC.
- 11 million tune in to Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert on BBC1
What time is Ariana Grande at the BBC on TV?
The show airs at 8pm on BBC1 on Thursday 1st November.
What’s the show about?
Ariana Grande returns to the BBC following on from her One Love Manchester concert last year, shown on BBC1 and held in tribute to the 22 people who were killed in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack.
The hour-long special will see Grande perform hits from her recent album Sweetener, and also be interviewed by host Davina McCall, no doubt touching on the moving charity concert.
Is there a trailer?
No, but there is a clip of her performing her hit God is a Woman during the show. You can watch it below.