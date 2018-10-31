Meet Apprentice 2018 candidate Jasmine Kundra: “There’s a pussycat in everybody that needs to be stroked”

“There’s a pussycat in everybody that needs to be stroked!” Not exactly the motivational mantra common to Apprentice candidates, but it’s the one used by Jasmine Kundra.

A senior training manager at Jaguar Land Rover before the start of the show, Jasmine has years of experience in training and development jobs at the likes of the University of South Wales and company Carworld.

As the BBC say: “Jasmine has built her career on training others to better themselves and develop their skills and says that she loves enabling and empowering people.”

Don’t expect Jasmine to be the best team player, with the contestant admitting to being very stubborn and saying she likes to get her own way. And Although claiming “she’s just a really fluffy, lovely, cuddly warm person”, Jasmine is probably not to be messed with in the boardroom, claiming “all is fair in love and war…and business is war.”

Among her biggest influences is life coach and motivational Tony Robbins. Oh, and David Cameron too: Alongside Louis Vuitton, Jasmine lists the former Tory Prime Minister as one of her interests on LinkedIn.

Jasmine Kundra: Key facts

Age: 34

Occupation: Learning and Development Manager

Lives: West Midlands

Best/worst quote: “All is fair in love and war…and business is war.”

LinkedIn: Jasmine Kundra – Senior Training Manager