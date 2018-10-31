Rob Delaney confirms Catastrophe series 4 is “in the can”

Catastrophe‘s Rob Delaney has confirmed that the upcoming fourth series of the show has wrapped filming.

The actor and comedian, who co-writes and stars in the Channel 4 comedy with Sharon Horgan, took to Twitter on Monday morning to announce the news, and assure fans that the show will arrive “at a date I don’t yet know” – which is ambiguous, but at least we know a new series now exists.

“Series 4 of Catastrophe is ‘in the can’ as they say,” he wrote. “It’s pretty good. Now we’ll edit it, add some music & ground-breaking CGI & then (at a date I don’t yet know) you’ll be able to watch it with your cousin Brad. I hope this news makes some people happy.”

Plot details for the new series are relatively scant – but Horgan did tell us earlier this year that it will tackle the challenge of sex (or lack thereof) in long-term relationships, and that there are plans to bid farewell to Carrie Fisher’s character Mia after the death of the Star Wars actor at the end of 2016.

New cast for season four will include Broadchurch star Julie Hesmondhalgh and Sex and the City’s Chris Noth, as confirmed in another tweet from Delaney earlier this month. Michaela Watkins (Casual), comedian David Alan Grier, Nat Faxon (Friends from College) and Brian Gleeson (Love/Hate) will also make appearances.

Catastrophe series 4 will premiere on Channel 4 later this year and arrive afterwards on Amazon Prime in the US