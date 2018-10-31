Real life Satanic Temple set to sue The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a spooky portrayal of a teenage half-witch living in a devil-worshiping coven, has garnered rave reviews — but it seems that the real-life Satanic Temple found the depiction too close to home.

The religious organisation is intending to sue Netflix, claiming copyright on its design of Baphomet, a goat deity often linked to Satan.

A similar designed statue of Baphomet is seen in the show, prominently displayed at the heart of the Academy of Unseen Arts, where young witches and warlocks go to hone their talents.

Satanic Temple co-founder Lucien Greaves confirmed on Twitter that the organisation was taking legal action.

He claimed the show appropriated the Satanic Temple’s “copyrighted monument design to promote their asinine Satanic Panic fiction”.

Yes, we are taking legal action regarding #TheChillingAdventuresofSabrina appropriating our copyrighted monument design to promote their asinine Satanic Panic fiction. — Lucien Greaves (@LucienGreaves) October 29, 2018

Greaves also tweeted a side-by-side comparison of the Temple’s copyrighted design and the statue seen in the show’s school.

For purposes of comparison… pic.twitter.com/AZJvmq1Cks — Lucien Greaves (@LucienGreaves) October 30, 2018

Grieves also said the Satanic Temple was worried that it would be associated with some of the questionable goings-on at the Academy of Unseen Arts, which include a ritual that involves a coven feasting on one of their sacrificed members.

“I feel that the use of our particular image that is recognised as our own central icon [being] displayed fictionally as central to some cannibalistic cult has real world damaging effects for us,” said Greaves.

