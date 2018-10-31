Strictly’s Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell laugh off dating rumours in new video

Strictly Come Dancing’s Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have responded to rumours that they’re dating in a new video on the YouTuber’s channel.

After the duo were spotted going into Sugg’s house together – and Buswell split from her boyfriend earlier this month – speculation has been mounting about a romance between the pair.

However in a new video, Sugg and Buswell laugh off the reports.

“As you can see, Dianne and myself. We’re in my house,” says Sugg. “Dianne’s around my house, I can’t believe it. That can only mean one thing, Dianne’s around my house for a YouTube video, it must mean we’re going out with each other.”

Buswell adds: “It must mean that. Hello, boyfriend.”

Eager to emphasise the point, Sugg nods: “If a girl comes round a boy’s house for a YouTube video – ”

“– definitely boyfriend and girlfriend,” concludes Buswell.

“Exactly,” replies Sugg. “That’s the rules now apparently. According to the press.”

The pair – who scored 35 with their Foxtrot last Saturday – also have a bit of fun with the headlines of the past few weeks, mocking up a newspaper’s front page that reads: “Strictly’s Joe Sugg and partner Dianne Buswell set to marry after accidentally seeing each other’s toes in a lust-fuelled foot bath incident!!!”

Another says: “Dianne Buswell paints a naked Joe Sugg whilst he poses with 15 ferrets and guzzles down Yazoo! Sources say “We probably almost definitely saw it! Honest!”

Well, stranger things have happened.