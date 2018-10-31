Bake Off final 2018 – “fix” or “fair”? Viewers are divided

There was in-fighting among Great British Bake Off fans on Tuesday night after Rahul Mandal was crowned the 2018 champion, beating fellow finalists Ruby Bhogal and Kim-Joy Hewlett to the title.

Rahul has already proved a Marmite figure, endearing himself to some fans with his prevailing pessimism and Paddington Bear ways — while other viewers have found the baker just too sickly sweet, and even accused him of “lying” about doughnuts…

The final’s result proved just as divisive. Those in Rahul’s camp were cracking out the celebratory glasses of milk, delighted that their “icon” had won.

#GBBOfinal GO ON RAHUL YOU ABSOLUTE ICON — lucy; 👻 (@NEOKlDS) October 30, 2018

Go Rahul! An icon of our times. Capable of baking things other contestants can only dream of. Enjoy your milk, sir. #GBBO2018 — Monty Nero (@montynero) October 30, 2018

“YES!!! Legends who can be referred to by their first names only. Kylie. Beyonce. Malala. Gandhi. RAHUL,” journalist Sathnam Sanghera posted on Twitter.

YES!!!

Legends who can be referred to by their first names only.

Kylie. Beyonce. Malala. Gandhi.

RAHUL #gbbo — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) October 30, 2018

“I was rooting for Rahul all along as the underdog,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “A fair result in the end and I think all three finalists are brilliant bakers.”

My thoughts on last night’s @BritishBakeOff #GBBO final:

I was rooting for #Rahul all along as the underdog, my head told me @iam_rubes had it in the bag, but my heart wanted @kimjoyskitchen to win. A fair result in the end and I think all three finalists are brilliant bakers. — Bini 🎂 (@BiniPW) October 31, 2018

“Today, the 30th October, is now forever known as National Rahul Day,” another Twitter user wrote.

Today, the 30th October, is now forever known as National Rahul Day #GBBO — Olivia Grace (@livpurvis) October 30, 2018

rahul the human embodiment of eeyore, a tiny rain cloud, or a slowly deflating balloon – the perfect person to represent the spirit of britain. #GBBOFinal — Danyiff Howl (@danielhowell) October 30, 2018

Can't wait for Rahul's tie-in cookery book 'This Is So Bad, I'm A Disgrace, I'm So Sorry I'm So Sorry' #gbbo — Leave me to do my dark bidding on the internet (@Scriblit) October 30, 2018

However, not everyone was happy with the outcome, with some claiming that Rahul’s win had been a “fix” — and that Kim-Joy, who came first in the technical, should have triumphed.

It’s a FIX Justice for Kim-Joy. GET THE PITCHFORKS. NOW WE RIOT. #GBBOfinal pic.twitter.com/xgZl4q5FBA — Tom Marshall (@tommarshalll) October 30, 2018

“Based on tonight Ruby should have won. Based on the series Kim-Joy should have won. Based on at least the last two weeks Rahul should have not even been in the final,” one Bake Off fan posted on Twitter.

Based on tonight Ruby should have won. Based on the series Kim-Joy should have won. Based on at least the last two weeks Rahul should have not even been in the final. — Tall&Firey (@TallAndFirey) October 30, 2018

Really? Last in the technical, over filled donuts with too much butter cream, rubbish the last two weeks..hmm. Should have been Kim-Joys beautiful designs and flair! #GBBOFinal — Alice Neale (@Revness) October 30, 2018

“Rahul should have gone out the last two or three weeks! Kim Joy is the deserved winner, hands down! She was the best this week, overall!!!! Fix!!!,” another viewer posted on Twitter.

#GBBOFinal I'm sorry, but as I have yelled at the tv, just now, many, many times……GET LOST!!!!! Rahul should have gone out the last two or three weeks! Kim Joy is the deserved winner, hands down! She was the best this week, overall!!!! Fix!!! Disgusted and so disappointed!! — Jan Byrne (@JebsArt) October 30, 2018

Lol total fix that, Paul had his winner from the start, no other contestant has had more time given after messing up #GBBOFinal — Robert Parry (@RobertParry76) October 30, 2018

Another Twitter user branded the outcome a “pity fest”.

Very disappointing final. Won by someone who should have been out weeks ago! Proper pity fest #GBBOFinal — Jean Hobbs (@hobbs_jean) October 30, 2018

Some viewers even accused Rahul of ‘lying’ when he claimed to have never eaten a doughnut before the Signature Bake — despite later revealing he preferred doughnuts with “lots of filling” inside.

Rahul: "I've never had a doughnut before" Rahul: "I like my doughnuts with lots of filling in them”#GBBOFinal⁠ ⁠⁠⁠#GBBO pic.twitter.com/nueSXzedds — Claire (@Clairey_Galvin) October 30, 2018

Rahul: "I've never had a doughnut before" Rahul: "I like my doughnuts with lots of filling in it"#gbbo #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/gnW2r6qEdN — 🕸 Emily 🕸 (@OhMyEmz) October 30, 2018

However, fans of Rahul were quick to leap to his defence.

“Now listen up you Rahul naysayers… the boy said he never had a doughnut BEFORE that challenge!! You really think he didn’t practice the challenge??,” a fan posted.

Now listen up you Rahul naysayers… the boy said he never had a doughnut BEFORE that challenge!! You really think he didn't practice the challenge?? #gbbo pic.twitter.com/OqV4FM5kxB — Liza (@LizaSpinklehorn) October 30, 2018

Personally, we think everyone should just ut aside their differences and sit down together with a nice cup of tea and a piece of cake.