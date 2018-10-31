Grantchester casts a handsome new vicar to replace James Norton

A handsome new vicar is coming to Grantchester. With James Norton set to make his final appearance in the show’s upcoming fourth series, ITV has announced that Outlander’s Tom Brittney will join the cast as Geordie Keating’s new partner.

Brittney will play Reverend Will Davenport, who is described as a crime-solving “man of the people”.

ITV confirmed in April that Norton’s Sidney Chambers will be departing the series – and it is expected that Brittney will effectively serve as a replacement lead after a transitional period in series four. Robson Green also returns to the cast for the new series as Geordie, alongside Al Weaver, Tessa Peake-Jones and Kacey Ainsworth.

“As much as I know you’ll miss James Norton, I PROMISE that you’ll love Tom Brittney,” Masterpiece executive producer Rebecca Eaton said. “Just watch him go toe-to-toe with Robson Green’s character, the very skeptical Geordie … and watch him win him over.”

The departing Norton said that he was sad to be leaving the series, but assured fans that they would be in safe hands: “As excited as I am to be filming a new series of Grantchester, it’s also heartbreaking to be saying goodbye to Sidney Chambers. I’ve loved this experience, and particularly working with such an extraordinary cast and crew. All the best to the fantastic Tom Brittney in his role as the new vicar. He is a wonderful addition to the Grantchester family.”

Grantchester series 4 will premiere on ITV in 2019