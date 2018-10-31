Meet the cast of ITV’s Dark Heart

Dark Heart, the ITV drama which first aired as a feature-length pilot in 2016, is back as a six-episode series.

It follows the travails of DI Will Wagstaffe, a troubled, London-based detective who watched his own parents get murdered when he was 16. The series comes from Chris Lang, creator of Unforgotten and Innocent.

Find out everything you need to know about the cast of Dark Heart below…

Tom Riley plays DI Will Wagstaffe

Who is Will Wagstaffe? A detective who is haunted by the memory of seeing his parents get murdered when he was 16.

“Will Wagstaffe is such an interesting, messed-up guy,” Riley says. “He is fundamentally flawed and unable to maintain solid relationships anywhere in his life. But the one thing he is good at is police work, that is if he’s not letting his own emotions cloud his judgement.”

Where have I seen Tom Riley before? He starred as Charlie in last year’s Ill Behaviour, played Robin Hood in the Doctor Who episode Robot of Sherwood in 2014 and most recently appeared alongside Michael Pena in Netflix film Extinction.

Charlotte Riley plays Juliette Wagstaffe

Who is Juliette Wagstaffe? Will’s sister. According to Riley, they have a rather strained relationship. “He really winds her up and she finds him difficult to deal with,” she says. “They have very different approaches to life. She has a son, a family of her own. Whereas he doesn’t have any commitments like that. Essentially, he is wedded to his work.”

Where have I seen Charlotte Riley before? She starred alongside husband Tom Hardy in Wuthering Heights in 2009, and has since played Holly In Press, Robina in Trust, and May Carleton in Peaky Blinders.

Are Tom Riley and Charlotte Riley related? No. Despite sharing the same surname, the pair do not belong to the same family.

Anjli Mahindra plays DC Josie Chancellor

Who is Josie Chancellor? A passionate police officer who works under DCI Wagstaffe.

“She wants to show that she’s just as good as everybody else,” Mahindra says. “As the police force can be very male dominated she feels that she needs to go that extra mile to be heard or taken seriously.” Where have I seen Anjli Mahindra before? She played Nadia in Jed Mercurio’s Bodyguard, and has also starred in The Boy with the Topknot, Bancroft, The Bisexual and miniseries Cucumber. Miranda Raison plays Sylvie Who is Sylvie? Wagstaffe’s on-again-off-again girlfriend. “Sylvie is a bit of a mystery at first,” Raison says. “You find out there’s a history between her and Will Wagstaffe, but they are not exactly a couple. They have been involved, they fancy each other very much but he has quite a lot of issues which are hard to get past.” Where have I seen Miranda Raison before? She played Vanessa in My Week with Marilyn, and has also starred in Match Point, Silk and 24: Live Another Day.

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith plays DS Dave Pulford

Where have I seen Kobna Holdbrook-Smith before?

Where have I seen Kobna Holdbrook-Smith before? Holdbrook-Smith has starred in The Split, Sirens, Mike Bassett: Manager and has had minor roles in blockbusters such as Paddington 2 and Doctor Strange.

Tom Brooke plays DS Rick Johnson

Who is Rick Johnson? Wagstaffe’s police colleague.

Where have I seen Tom Brooke before? He played ex-soldier Andy in Bodyguard, Fiore in Preacher and Wiggins in Sherlock.

Edward Akrout as Paolo

Who is Paolo? Juliette’s abusive boyfriend, who is not in Wagstaffe’s good books…

Where have I seen Edward Akrout before? He had a brief guest-starring role in Killing Eve, playing Diego who leads Villanelle on an ill-fated mission, and has also featured in Strangers, Gypsy, Mr Selfridge and Genius.

Dark Heart begins at 9pm on Wednesday 31st October on ITV