Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Channel 4 chooses Leeds as new national headquarters

Channel 4 chooses Leeds as new national headquarters

The Yorkshire city will become the new home of Channel 4, with Bristol and Glasgow housing new 'Creative Hubs' – but many jobs will still remain in London

London, UNITED KINGDOM: The logo of Britain's Channel 4 television station is pictured at the company's headquarters in central London, 18 January 2007. Carphone Warehouse, the main backer of Channel 4's reality television show 'Celebrity Big Brother,' pulled its support Thursday as complaints about alleged racist bullying spiralled and criticism mounted. Mobile communications retailer the Carphone Warehouse said it had told broadcaster Channel 4 to remove its name and branding from the programme with immediate effect, saying it did not want to be associated with it. But Channel 4 chief executive Andy Duncan said Thursday they "could not say with certainty" that the comments directed at 31-year-old Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty were racist or whether they stemmed from "broader cultural or social differences". And he rejected calls for the show to be pulled off air. AFP PHOTO/CARL DE SOUZA (Photo credit should read CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images) Getty, TL

Leeds will be the location of Channel 4’s new National Headquarters, the broadcaster has confirmed.

Advertisement

The city was chosen from a longlist of 30 cities which had bid to become the channel’s new regional operating base.

The new HQ will be home to around 200 of Channel 4’s current staff of around 820 when the broadcaster’s regional expansion becomes fully operational in five years’ time.

The new Yorkshire offices will regularly host executive and board meetings and will be home to a “digital creative unit” tasked with making material for online platforms and social media.

Bristol and Glasgow will also serve as the location for new ‘creative hubs’, housing around 50 commissioning staff each.

The broadcaster had been forced into establishing a large regional base by the Conservative government, which made the move a part of its 2017 General Election manifesto. The broadcaster opposed the plans at first, with Channel 4 chairman Charles Gurassa warning that a full or substantial relocation would cause “significant difficulties and problems”.

However, a compromise was eventually reached which now means around 40 per cent of Channel 4 staff will eventually move out of London. Many key commissioning posts however will remain in the capital along with the largest proportion of the channel’s staff.

More than 30 pitches from cities and regions across the UK were received, with Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester emerging as the final three. Leeds was chosen in a final decision by the Channel 4 board on Wednesday.

“In this highly competitive field it was their view that Leeds was best able to deliver against Channel 4’s vision and objectives for a new National HQ,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

“The Leeds City Region put forward a comprehensive, compelling and ambitious strategy to partner with Channel 4 and the wider sector to support growth in the production and creative industries, and to nurture new talent from diverse backgrounds – in the region and across the UK.

Advertisement

“Locating the National HQ in Leeds will enable Channel 4 to capitalise on a strong and fast-growing independent production sector across the North of England – and further unlock the potential for growth in the underserved East and North-East of England.  It is extremely well-positioned to be a base for collaboration with producers and creative talent across other cities including Bradford, Hull, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield.”

Tags

You might like

138075.c744408b-a1a6-4eb7-ae9e-b965a88d40c3

Tory election manifesto promises to move Channel 4 out of London

133804.8de6cac5-d3db-45ee-a761-a06e672c3b0b

Why moving Channel 4 out of London is a bad idea

imagenotavailable1

Channel 4 comedy boss Phil Clarke wants more nuance…and a new Peep Show

121836

Caitlin Moran: if fans don't want to save Raised By Wolves, that's democracy

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more