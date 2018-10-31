When is Catastrophe back on TV?

Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney’s filthily funny comedy Catastrophe is coming back for a fourth series.

We will rejoin the couple in their domesticated bliss – or not – in a new series on Channel 4 that promises to be as brutally honest as ever and explore the reality of sex in long-term relationships.

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Catastrophe series four on TV?

Catastrophe series four has wrapped filming and is expected to return to Channel 4 later this year.

What happened at the end of Catastrophe series three?

Series three saw Rob unable to repress his struggle with alcoholism, and ended with a dramatic cliffhanger. Refresh your memory on the last moments of the finale here.

What will happen in the new series of Catastrophe?

Catastrophe series four is expected to cover the reality of sex in long-term relationships, as well as bid a final farewell to Carrie Fisher, who played Delaney’s mother in the show and who died after filming series three.

Who will star in series four?

Co-creators Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney will be back to reprise their roles as Sharon and Rob.

Carrie Fisher will be dearly missed from the new series, but we are hoping to see Mark Bonnar and Ashley Jensen return as Chris and Fran, as well as Jonathon Forbes as Sharon’s brother.

New guest stars joining the Catastrophe clan, meanwhile, are Broadchurch star Julie Hesmondhalgh and Sex and the City’s Chris Noth, alongside Michaela Watkins (Casual), comedian David Alan Grier, Nat Faxon (Friends from College) and Brian Gleeson (Love/Hate).

What else have Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney been up to?

Sharon Horgan has been incredibly busy. Not only did she make her Hollywood debut in Game Night alongside Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman, she is also set to star in Happy AF, and has been penning the continuing series Motherland and Divorce. Horgan also voices Courtney Portnoy in BoJack Horseman.

Aside from being the funniest person on Twitter, Delaney has made a popular appearance in Deadpool 2 and has been touring as a stand-up comedian.

Is there a trailer for Catastrophe series four?

Not yet, watch this space…

Where can I watch the first three series of Catastrophe?

You’re in luck – series 1-3 of Catastrophe are available to watch on All4.