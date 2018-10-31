Bake Off viewers couldn’t deal with the finalists’ emotional back stories

The Bake Off final was an emotional time — and not just inside the tent.

Viewers were treated to video montages outlining each of the finalists’ back stories, and whether it was Ruby’s tearful mum, or the British couple who ‘adopted’ Rahul, it was almost too much wholesomeness to handle.

Bake Off winner Rahul was seen hanging out with his friends David and Liz, who took him under their wing when he first moved to Sheffield.

Rahul arrived in England on his own eight years ago. He had no family or friends in the country. David and Liz took him under their wing. The kindness of strangers can go a long way to making a huge difference. #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/S3VbbBpw2W — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 30, 2018

“They adopted him! Like actual Paddington!,” journalist and author Sathnam Sanghera wrote, before later posting: “An Indian engineering researcher living in Sheffield with an English couple and winning a British baking show by making mango-filled doughnuts. Nice to be reminded that despite our stupid politics, this is Britain in 2018.”

They adopted him! Like actual Paddington! #GBBOFinal — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) October 30, 2018

“Just going to spend the rest of the night weeping about how lovely Rahul’s friend David is and trying to connect with him on LindkedIn so he can endorse my life,” Lauren Rellis posted on Twitter.

Just going to spend the rest of the night weeping about how lovely Rahul’s friend David is and trying to connect with him on LindkedIn so he can endorse my life #GBBO — Lauren Rellis (@laurenrellis) October 30, 2018

“Catching up on # GBBO & already in tears at David and Liz saying how their lives would be poorer if they hadn’t met Rahul – this series has been the NICEST in years,” another Twitter user posted.

Catching up on #GBBO & already in tears at David and Liz saying how their lives would be poorer if they hadn’t met Rahul – this series has been the NICEST in years pic.twitter.com/4UcoRles9g — Be afraid of the big bad Poppy (@PoppyCocktails) October 31, 2018

Meanwhile Ruby’s mum broke all our hearts with an emotional tribute to her daughter.

“I will be the proudest mum in the world to see my daughter winning the Bake Off,” she said, as she tried to hold back the tears.

Me when the mum’s cry on bake off #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/ihI2Fxbuen — burratton (@burry_78) October 30, 2018

“Hands up if you want to just give Ruby’s mum a massive hug,” a Twitter user wrote.

Hands up if you want to just give Ruby’s mum a massive hug! 🙋🏼‍♀️ #GBBO #GBBOFinal — Stewart (@cunning_chops) October 30, 2018

my mum was getting emotional watching Ruby’s mum get emotional. Indian mums for ya — ayesha🧟‍♀️ (@lameayesh) October 30, 2018

Viewers also saw Kim-Joy chilling at home with her partner and friends — and discovered her second-favourite hobby (besides baking, of course)….

Kim-Joy’s partner Nabil sums her up perfectly ♥️ #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/EYO42a5EHQ — Channel 4 (@Channel4) October 30, 2018

“I didn’t think I could love @ kimjoyskitchen any more then we find out she goes to a board game club,” Paul Maddock posted on Twitter.

I didn’t think I could love @kimjoyskitchen any more then we find out she goes to a board game club #GBBO #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/udgYoOtrhF — Paul Maddock (@Lgbt_lawyer) October 30, 2018

“You know that if you’re at @ kimjoyskitchen’s board games club that the snacks will be EPIC for those long complicated games campaigns,” another fan added.

You know that if you're at @kimjoyskitchen 's board games club that the snacks will be EPIC for those long complicated games campaigns.#GBBOFinal — flyingfresian (@flyingfresian) October 30, 2018

Just when we thought Bake Off couldn’t get any sweeter.