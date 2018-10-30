Will Stacey Dooley be fit to dance on Strictly this weekend? Celebrity in hospital with ‘bruised rib’ injury

Stacey Dooley stunned fans with her Doctor Who-themed tango during Halloween Week, but the Strictly Come Dancing star is facing a very different fright this week as she works to recover from an injury in time for this Saturday’s live show.

Advertisement

31-year-old Dooley, who is set to be performing her energetic Street and Commercial Couples’ Choice routine to Empire of State of Mind by Alicia Keys, posted a picture of her in hospital after suffering an injury mid-week.

Dooley shared an image on Instagram from her hospital bed, prompting fears that she would not be able to perform.

“Nothing’s broke!” she reassured her 311,000 followers in the caption.

“All the drugs and all the cuppas gonna hook us up! See you Sat,” she added, promising that she would be fit to compete.

“Thank you so so much to all the staff. You are all bloody amazing.”

A BBC spokesperson later confirmed Stacey’s injury to RadioTimes.com, saying that she “has a bruised rib and needs to rest it for a day. She will be back in training tomorrow.”

The documentary filmmaker had earlier sparked injury rumours after sharing a snap of someone wearing a plaster cast over their arm and chest, captioning the photo, “Current sitch.”

This series’ Strictly looks set to be the tightest competition yet, with several couples topping the leaderboard.

While Dooley and Clifton previously topped the board, they face fierce competition from Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts and Steps singer Faye Tozer, who both topped the leaderboard with a near perfect score of 39.

Danny John-Jules has also impressed the judges.

Elsewhere, Seann Walsh, who got given the boot from the competition last week, said he was “angry” at himself for failing to deliver on his Halloween performance.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on Strictly sister show It Takes Two, he explained, “To be honest with you, that’s the most angry I’ve been afterwards. I knew the dance and I knew I could do it.

“I started on Saturday thinking we’ve got this, and then I messed it up,” he added. “I was really angry with myself.”

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 7:05pm on BBC1