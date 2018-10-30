Premier League TV fixtures 2018/19: Sky and BT Sport listings for EVERY match live on TV and online
Complete Premier League UK TV coverage guide to the new season, including dates, kick-off times, teams and how to watch
The Premier League 2018/19 season is underway, with live matches on TV every weekend.
Sky Sports and BT Sport have now confirmed which games they will broadcast live on TV through to January 2019, meaning the busy Christmas fixture period is now locked in.
Highlights of every Premier League game will also be available on the BBC’s Match of the Day as usual.
Amazon Prime Video does not have any live football this season, although from the 2019/20 season they will have the rights to 20 Premier League games.
As with every season, all the dates are liable to change until the broadcasters have picked their live matches. The first months of the season are now locked in, with more live TV matches still to be confirmed. We’ll update this page with more details as soon as they’re revealed.
Check out the full guide to every match in this year’s Premier League season, including full Sky Sports and BT Sport listings, schedules and more.
Premier League live on TV – full 2018/19 fixtures
Kick-off 3pm unless otherwise stated. Matches live on TV will be listed in bold
Saturday 3 November 2018
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd – 12.30pm, live on BT Sport
Arsenal v Liverpool – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
Wolves v Spurs – 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Cardiff City v Leicester City
Everton v Brighton
Man City v Southampton
Newcastle United v Watford
West Ham v Burnley
Sunday 4 November 2018
Chelsea v Crystal Palace – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Monday 5 November 2018
Huddersfield Town v Fulham – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 10 November 2018
Cardiff City v Brighton – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Crystal Palace v Spurs – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
Arsenal v Wolves
Huddersfield Town v West Ham
Leicester City v Burnley
Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Watford
Sunday 11 November 2018
Liverpool v Fulham – 12pm, live on BT Sport
Chelsea v Everton – 2.15pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Man City v Man Utd – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 24 November 2018
Spurs v Chelsea – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
Brighton v Leicester City
Everton v Cardiff City
Fulham v Southampton
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Watford v Liverpool
West Ham v Man City
Sunday 25 November 2018
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal – 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Wolves v Huddersfield Town – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Monday 26 November 2018
Burnley v Newcastle United – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Friday 30 November 2018
Cardiff City v Wolves – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 1 December 2018
Southampton v Man Utd – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Huddersfield Town v Brighton
Leicester City v Watford
Man City v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United v West Ham
Sunday 2 December 2018
Chelsea v Fulham – 12pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Arsenal v Spurs – 2.05pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Liverpool v Everton – 4.15pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Tuesday 4 December 2018
Watford v Man City – 8pm, live on BT Sport
AFC Bournemouth v Huddersfield Town
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Liverpool
Fulham v Leicester City
West Ham v Cardiff City
Wolves v Chelsea
Wednesday, 5 December 2018
Man Utd v Arsenal – 8pm, live on BT Sport
Everton v Newcastle United
Spurs v Southampton
Saturday 8 December 2018
Bournemouth v Liverpool – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Chelsea v Man City – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
Leicester City v Spurs – 7.45pm, live on BT Sport
Arsenal v Huddersfield Town
Burnley v Brighton
Cardiff City v Southampton
Man Utd v Fulham
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Sunday 9 December 2018
Newcastle United v Wolves – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Monday 10 December 2018
Everton v Watford – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 15 December 2018
Man City v Everton – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Fulham v West Ham – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Huddersfield Town v Newcastle United
Spurs v Burnley
Watford v Cardiff City
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
Sunday 16 December 2018
Southampton v Arsenal – 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Liverpool v Man Utd – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Friday 21 December 2018
Wolves v Liverpool – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 22 December 2018
Arsenal v Burnley – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Cardiff City v Man Utd – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
Chelsea v Leicester City
Huddersfield Town v Southampton
Man City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Fulham
West Ham v Watford
Sunday 23 December 2018
Everton v Spurs – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Wednesday 26 December 2018
Fulham v Wolves – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Brighton v Arsenal – 5.15pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Watford v Chelsea – 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Burnley v Everton
Crystal Palace v Cardiff City
Leicester City v Man City
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Man Utd v Huddersfield Town
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
Thursday 27 December 2018
Southampton v West Ham – 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 29 December 2018
Liverpool v Arsenal – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
Brighton v Everton
Burnley v West Ham
Fulham v Huddersfield Town
Leicester City v Cardiff City
Spurs v Wolves
Watford v Newcastle United
Sunday 30 December 2018
Crystal Palace v Chelsea – 12pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Southampton v Man City – 2.15pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Tuesday 1 January 2019
Everton v Leicester City, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Cardiff City v Spurs, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Arsenal v Fulham
AFC Bournemouth v Watford
Chelsea v Southampton
Huddersfield Town v Burnley
West Ham v Brighton
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Wednesday 2 January 2019
Newcastle United v Man Utd – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Thursday 3 January 2019
Man City v Liverpool – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 12 January 2019
West Ham v Arsenal – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Chelsea v Newcastle United – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
Brighton v Liverpool
Burnley v Fulham
Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town
Crystal Palace v Watford
Leicester City v Southampton
Sunday 13 January 2019
Everton v AFC Bournemouth, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Spurs v Man Utd, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Monday 14 January 2019
Man City v Wolves – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 19 January 2019
Wolves v Leicester City – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Arsenal v Chelsea – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle United v Cardiff City
Southampton v Everton
Watford v Burnley
Sunday 20 January 2019
Huddersfield Town v Man City – 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Fulham v Spurs – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Tuesday 29 January 2019
Newcastle United v Man City – 8pm, live on BT Sport
Arsenal v Cardiff City
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Fulham v Brighton
Huddersfield Town v Everton
Wolves v West Ham
Man Utd v Burnley
Wednesday, 30 January 2019
Liverpool v Leicester City – 8pm, live on BT Sport
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Watford
Saturday, 2 February 2019
Brighton v Watford
Burnley v Southampton
Cardiff City v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Huddersfield Town
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Wolves
Leicester City v Man Utd
Man City v Arsenal
Spurs v Newcastle United
West Ham v Liverpool
Saturday, 9 February 2019
Brighton v Burnley
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man Utd
Huddersfield Town v Arsenal
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Chelsea
Southampton v Cardiff City
Spurs v Leicester City
Watford v Everton
Wolves v Newcastle United
Saturday, 23 February 2019
Arsenal v Southampton
AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
Burnley v Spurs
Cardiff City v Watford
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Man City
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Man Utd v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Huddersfield Town
West Ham v Fulham
Tuesday, 26 February 2019
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Cardiff City v Everton
Huddersfield Town v Wolves
Leicester City v Brighton
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Wednesday, 27 February 2019
Chelsea v Spurs
Newcastle United v Burnley
Southampton v Fulham
Liverpool v Watford
Man City v West Ham
Saturday, 2 March 2019
AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Brighton v Huddersfield Town
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Everton v Liverpool
Fulham v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Spurs v Arsenal
Watford v Leicester City
West Ham v Newcastle United
Wolves v Cardiff City
Saturday, 9 March 2019
Arsenal v Man Utd
Cardiff City v West Ham
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Huddersfield Town v AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City v Fulham
Liverpool v Burnley
Man City v Watford
Newcastle United v Everton
Southampton v Spurs
Saturday, 16 March 2019
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
Brighton v Cardiff City
Burnley v Leicester City
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Liverpool
Man Utd v Man City
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Watford v Southampton
West Ham v Huddersfield Town
Wolves v Arsenal
Saturday, 30 March 2019
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Wolves
Cardiff City v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town
Fulham v Man City
Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Watford
West Ham v Everton
Saturday, 6 April 2019
AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
Chelsea v West Ham
Everton v Arsenal
Huddersfield Town v Leicester City
Man City v Cardiff City
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Liverpool
Spurs v Brighton
Watford v Fulham
Wolves v Man Utd
Saturday, 13 April 2019
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Burnley v Cardiff City
Crystal Palace v Man City
Fulham v Everton
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man Utd v West Ham
Southampton v Wolves
Spurs v Huddersfield Town
Watford v Arsenal
Saturday, 20 April 2019
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Cardiff City v Liverpool
Chelsea v Burnley
Everton v Man Utd
Huddersfield Town v Watford
Man City v Spurs
Newcastle United v Southampton
West Ham v Leicester City
Wolves v Brighton
Saturday, 27 April 2019
Brighton v Newcastle United
Burnley v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Cardiff City
Leicester City v Arsenal
Liverpool v Huddersfield Town
Man Utd v Chelsea
Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v West Ham
Watford v Wolves
Saturday, 4 May 2019
Arsenal v Brighton
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Cardiff City v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Watford
Everton v Burnley
Huddersfield Town v Man Utd
Man City v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Liverpool
West Ham v Southampton
Wolves v Fulham
Sunday, 12 May 2019
Brighton v Man City
Burnley v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Fulham v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Chelsea
Liverpool v Wolves
Man Utd v Cardiff City
Southampton v Huddersfield Town
Spurs v Everton
Watford v West Ham