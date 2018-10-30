The Poldarks return to Nampara as final series begins filming

The hype for the fifth and final series of BBC favourite Poldark is already building, with fans of the show treated to a first look at cast members filming at Poldark‘s Cornish cottage, Nampara.

The image posted on the show’s official Twitter page, captioned ‘The Poldarks return to Nampara!’, shows Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner), Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson), their children, Clowance and Jeremy, and fan-favourite Prudie Paynter (Beatie Edney), the Poldark’s household servant.

The exterior of the Poldarks’ rustic Cornish cottage is shot on Bodmin Moor, Cornwall, while the building itself is located located near St Breward, also on location in Cornwall.

The show’s fifth season will be based on the unwritten decade between 1800 and 1810 in Winston Graham’s books saga.

While series four followed the events of book seven, The Angry Tide – including the death of Elizabeth (Heida Reed) – Poldark writer Debbie Horsfield will fill in the gap between books seven and eight, meaning the central cast won’t have to age up… for now, at least.

Karen Thrussell, executive producer for production company Mammoth, said: “We hope our audience will continue with us on the next stage of the journey. We are confident that fans of the novels will appreciate the care with which Debbie Horsfield is continuing to adapt Winston Graham’s saga.

“This will be the last series in the Poldark chronicle… for now. Who knows what the future may bring.”

This article was originally published on 12 September 2018