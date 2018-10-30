The Great British Bake Off 2018 winner has been crowned

Rahul Mandal has been crowned the winner of The Great British Bake Off 2018.

The research scientist triumphed in the Bake Off final on Tuesday night, beating fellow finalists Ruby Bhogal and Kim-Joy in a tightly-fought contest after baking mango crème pâtissière filled doughnuts and spiced orange ring doughnuts in the signature challenge, pitta bread on a camp fire in the technical and a stand-out showstopper: an edible rock garden.

Laugh, Rahul. Cry, Rahul. But above all – believe in yourself, Rahul! You’ve earned this. 👏 👏 👏 #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/Pw40NdRxz5 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 30, 2018

Rahul was overcome on winning the contest, saying: “I don’t know what to say. I don’t know whether to laugh or cry or what. I just think I need to talk with my mum.” And so he did, phoning her right there and then, before being hoisted up on the shoulders of his jubilant fellow contestants.

It wasn’t the last they saw of one another either. As is traditional, a segment at the end of the programme showed us the bakers meeting up around the country, with northerners Luke, Karen, Kim-Joy and Rahul shown taking it in turns to host dinner parties for each other.

No doubt, with some pretty impressive desserts on display…

Rahul, Ruby and Kim-Joy will appear on Bake Off spin-off An Extra Slice with Jo Brand this Friday 2nd November at 8pm on Channel 4. Meanwhile, applications for The Great British Bake Off 2019 are already open.