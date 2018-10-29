Forces TV celebrates the work of Chris Terrill

If you’re going to make films about the Royal Marine Commandos, first you’ve got to be able to keep up with them. In 2007, after a career including 20 years at the BBC, director Chris Terrill undertook the eight months of punishing training required to become a Royal Marine Commando. As the first civilian to pass the test, he was awarded an honorary green beret.

Since then, he has specialised in embedding with soldiers on the front lines, working alone without a film crew and experiencing war shoulder to shoulder with his subjects. It has given him a unique insight and respect for the Marines, one which Forces TV will spotlight this week with a schedule of his best programmes.

Forces TV is available on Freeview channel 96, Sky 264, Freesat 165 and Virgin 277

To Hell and Back

Monday 29th October 22:00 (catch up Friday 2nd November 21:30)

Forget running the London Marathon in fancy dress – this is seriously impressive. Eight Royal Marines Commandos attempt to break the world speed marching record: running a full marathon wearing full kit, strapped to a 40lb backpack, in just over four hours. The entire team has to cross the finish line or it doesn’t count, with a previous attempt ending in one man nearly dying from exhaustion. They’ve got a long road ahead of them, but there’s an even bigger twist coming their way.

The Commando Who Refused to Die

Tuesday 30th November 22:00

“The Commando Who Refused To Die was a very difficult film to make, but one that I needed to make,” explains Chris Terrill. “It’s about a close friend of mine, Paul Vice.” After meeting on the frontlines, Paul would go on to appear in Chris’s film Royal Marine: Mission Afghanistan. Not long after, Paul was caught in an explosion. “He’d died twice in the plane on the way back. They’d managed to bring him back by massaging his heart but he was a gonner. But he was a tough guy, Paul.”

Terrill followed his friend through every stage of his recovery, from the amputation of his leg to his competing in the Invictus Games.

“It is about a man who nearly died for his country but it’s more about human determination and spirit and fortitude. It’s an inspiring film – it was inspiring to make it, anyway. I hope it’s inspiring to watch.”

Royal Marine WAGs and the Great Yomp

Thursday 1st November 22:00

Being the wife or girlfriend of a Royal Marine takes more than being photographed by the paparazzi. It takes sterner stuff, and now 12 WAGs are going to prove it. Undertaking a 104 mile ‘yomp’ (somewhere between a run, walk, hike and torture routine) across Britain, the team face exhaustion and injuries. But these are women honed by lifetimes of waiting for their partners to come back from deployment. They can take it.

