How to vote on The X Factor 2018

What phone numbers do you need to call? And how do you download the app?
How do I vote on The X Factor 2018?
You can vote for your favourite act by calling from a mobile, a landline or via The X Factor app.
In the first weekend of the live shows, TWO acts will be sent home. The act with the lowest number of votes will be immediately eliminated from the show, with the next bottom two performers having to compete in a sing-off to stay in the competition.
The judges will decide which of these two acts will remain. However, if they can’t agree, the leaving performer will be determined by the original public vote.
Votes cost 35p plus any network access charge. Votes in the app are free.
How do I get The X Factor app?
The free app is available to download on both iOS and Android devices. You can get the iOS app here and the Android app here.
You can vote up to FIVE TIMES (!) in each round of voting.
What is the number to call for The X Factor?
The numbers will appear below as they’re announced on the show…
LMA Choir:
From a mobile: 650 51 01
From a landline: 09020 5051 01
Shan Ako:
From a mobile: 650 51 02
From a landline: 09020 5051 02
Danny Tetley:
From a mobile: 650 51 03
From a landline: 09020 5051 03
Brendan Murray:
From a mobile: 650 51 04
From a landline: 09020 5051 04
Misunderstood:
From a mobile: 650 51 05
From a landline: 09020 5051 05
Molly Scott:
From a mobile: 650 51 06
From a landline: 09020 5051 06
Dalton Harris:
From a mobile: 650 51 07
From a landline: 09020 5051 07
Scarlett Lee:
From a mobile: 650 51 08
From a landline: 09020 5051 08
Acacia and Aaliyah:
From a mobile: 650 51 09
From a landline: 09020 5051 09
Giovanni Spano:
From a mobile: 650 51 10
From a landline: 09020 5051 10
Anthony Russell:
From a mobile: 650 51 11
From a landline: 09020 5051 11
United Vibe:
From a mobile: 650 51 12
From a landline: 09020 5051 12
Bella Penfold:
From a mobile: 650 51 13
From a landline: 09020 5051 13
Janice Robinson:
From a mobile: 650 51 14
From a landline: 09020 5051 14
You can see the terms and conditions of voting here.
How long is the vote on The X Factor open for?
Voting closes during Sunday’s Results show (starting 8pm, ITV)
The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV