Who are United Vibe? Everything you need to know about the new X Factor boyband

After the success of global super groups Little Mix and One Direction, The X Factor is always keen to put a promising selection of solo artists together to create a new group. And this year, United Vibe are one such experiment.

Advertisement

Merged together just two days before the Six Chair Challenge, the band managed to earn a spot at the Judges’ Houses under mentor Robbie Williams.

Who exactly are United Vibe? And what happened in each member’s solo audition? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why did Vibe 5 change their name to United Vibe?

The X Factor and ITV haven’t made an official announcement explaining why the group were renamed were days before the live shows. However, United Vibe wouldn’t be the first X Factor act to change their name for legal reasons: in 2011, winners Little Mix were originally called Rhythmix, but had to change their name to avoid a clash with Brighton charity Rhythmix.

Who are the members of United Vibe?

Jon Guelas

Not only did the Cambridge 18-year-old win over Ayda with his “beautiful” dimples, but Guelas earned four yeses with a cover of Lukas Graham’s 7 Years in his first audition.

Jack Tisdale

The 16-year-old hasn’t appeared on the show yet with his audition never making it to air.

Blaise Duncan

Not only did the 16-year-old receive four yeses with his cover of Bailando by Enrique Iglesias, but his first audition performance was also posted by Iglesias himself on Instagram.

Elliot Horne

Thanks to his cute looks, the 18-year-old was well-received by the crowd in his first audition before he even started singing. However, he also left with four yeses after performing Lost in Japan by Shawn Mendes.

Kieran Harrison

The 21-year-old’s audition may not have made it to air, but Kieran gave us plenty to think about he posted several pictures from ‪Los Angeles – the location of Robbie’s Judges’ House – before the Six Chair Challenge round was broadcast. Let’s just say we weren’t surprised when United Vibe got through.